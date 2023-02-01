The apparently low cost of violating public trust

York Dispatch editorial board

Even the judge was taken aback when Keith Ramsay received three years of probation last November as part of a plea deal.

That case involved the disgraced North York tax collector firing a gun to scare away mourners and then an attempted cover-up, as well as him sending lewd messages to a borough council member.

"You're an a--," Judge Harry Ness told Ramsay.

He added: "I'm not crazy about this deal either."

Less than three months later, a similar sequence of events played out in York County court — before the same judge, no less — as ex-Liberty Fire Chief Steven D. Miller received five years probation for embezzling money from his now-defunct fire company's accounts. He'll also have to repay the money he took.

Both of these North York officials faced felony charges that could have — perhaps should have — landed them in jail. Both fought against public scrutiny as The York Dispatch investigated the allegations against them.

Ultimately, our legal system forced them to admit their betrayal of the public's trust, but the cost for that betrayal seems inadequate.

Keith Ramsay's own wife, Angela, received two years of probation and was forced to pay 10 times as much restitution as her ex in a simple assault case from about the same time Ramsay fired a gun in public.

"Bottom line is, it's not fair," Angela Ramsay said in November. "He received special treatment."

The office of York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, which struck the plea deals, has said it's unfair to compare such cases. Spokesperson Kyle King said each case is decided on the merits and the evidence.

“After conversations we had with all the parties, we felt like that was the best resolution possible,” King said of Keith Ramsay’s sentence.

King did not respond to requests for comment last week on Miller's plea deal.

All of this leaves a bad taste in the mouth, nonetheless.

Our justice system has a long history of handing down disproportionate sentences for low-income defendants and people of color while allowing the wealthy or politically connected to skate by.

It's doubly galling when an official who violates the public's trust gets off with a slap on the wrist: If the harshest penalty an embezzler faces is having to reimburse the funds they took, why not take the risk?

We might as well consider the crime of embezzlement to be a zero-interest loan. No harm, no foul as long as you pay it back in a few years.

What's done is done.

Judge Ness can't go back and hand down stiffer penalties.

But going forward we need to hold our public officials and our criminal justice system to higher standards.