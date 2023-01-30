Kari Lake could learn from Pa.’s Mastriano

York Dispatch editorial board

When Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s new governor at the state capital this month, one state lawmaker was conspicuously absent.

Elected officials of both parties were among the crowd that witnessed Democrat Shapiro take the oath of office, but Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano was not among their number.

Mastriano, the losing candidate in the gubernatorial race, wasn’t exactly breaking precedent. Like former President Donald Trump, who endorsed his candidacy, Mastriano was under no obligation to attend his opponent’s swearing-in. But his role as a sitting state senator ensured his absence did not go unnoticed — one Republican strategist even cited the possibility that his lack of attendance could “come off a little bit petty.”

However, Mastriano parted with Trump in a far more consequential way: He unequivocally conceded his loss to Shapiro last November.

This shouldn’t be worth remarking on, considering Shapiro won by nearly 15 percentage points, but a similarly decisive loss in 2020 by Trump didn’t prevent the former president, Mastriano and scores of congressional representatives from denying the results of that clear-cut election.

And that unfortunate trend continues.

It has become almost a required talking point for Republican candidates to refuse to say whether they will accept the will of voters prior to an election and many losing candidates do decline to formally concede, at least initially. Some never do, including a Florida rabble-rouser who lost her primary by nearly 60 points.

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is making a career out of denying the results of her November loss — and, like Trump, raking in millions in the process. Needless to say, her example of profiting from baseless conspiracy theories — again, like Trump — can only incentivize other failed candidates looking to cash in on the loyalty of unquestioning supporters.

But it gets worse.

In New Mexico, Republican statehouse candidate Solomon Peña lost his bid for office by a 3-1 margin. Never mind conceding, his response was violent and could have turned deadly.

Peña has been arrested, accused of organizing a shooting spree that saw bullets fired into the homes or businesses of four Democratic lawmakers. No one was injured in the shootings, which police say were carried out by Peña and four men he hired. But as many as a dozen bullets were fired at one residence, including into the bedroom of a sleeping 10-year-old.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller decried the shootings as the result of political extremism.

“This radicalism is a threat to our city, our state, and our nation,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to push back against hate in all forms and stop political violence.”

Fellow Democrats have likewise condemned the acts and the election denialism that likely served as their impetus. But the response has been far more muted among Republicans. Oh, they’ll denounce the shootings but there’s been little pushback on the cries of election fraud.

This despite the fact that fewer voters are buying these claims. That’s one reason Mastriano, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and so many other election-denying GOP candidates were defeated at the polls in November. Still, rank-and-file Republicans refuse, by and large, to take any position that would run counter to 2024 presidential candidate Trump, especially his ongoing claims of 2020 election fraud.

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed the type of violence that the refusal to call out election lies can lead to. The shootings in New Mexico show that potentially deadly violence remains a threat and can erupt anytime, anywhere.

Republican leaders would be wise to acknowledge this threat and take steps to defuse it before it’s too late.

Doug Mastriano’s willingness to accept reality — and defeat — and publicly concede his race is an example the Kari Lakes of the political world would do well to follow.