Be an all-star, vote in Tuesday's primary election

York Dispatch editorial board

Some people vote once every four years, whenever there's a presidential election.

Some people vote every two years to choose their representative in Congress.

Some people vote every November, recognizing that local elections can have a huge impact on their lives.

And then there are those people who realize that they have a chance to pick the candidates everyone will be voting for in November.

More:High stakes for Pa. voters in governor’s race

More:‘A David and Goliath fight’: Is Kathy Barnette a sleeper Senate candidate or a spoiler?

More:Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the May 17 primary

They're the primary voters, the all-stars on the voting rolls. They vote twice a year, every year.

There aren't very many all-star voters. For the last mid-term election in 2018, only 22% of voters in York County cast a ballot in the primary. Last year, more than 25% of registered voters turned out for the primary, the highest percentage in a decade.

Let's keep that momentum going.

On Tuesday, you can vote to choose your party's candidate in the races for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state house seats along with state committee representatives.

And there are lots of choices to be made.

Republicans have long lists of names to look through: Seven people want to be the GOP candidate for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Nine people want to take residence in the Governor's Mansion. Another nine want be second on the ballot in November as lieutenant governor. Fifteen are vying for 14 spots on the Republican State Committee.

Three local Republicans in the state House have primary challengers: Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-Hellam Township, is running against Joe D'Orsie of Mount Wolf; Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, is challenged by Matthew Smith, of Manheim Township; and Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, faces Wendy Fink, also of Windsor Township.

The lists on Democratic ballots are much shorter. Four people are vying for the nomination for U.S. Senate and only one for governor. Three are running to become the candidate for lieutenant governor, and nine for six seats on the Democratic State Committee.

Two Democrats, Shermaine Daniels, of Dauphin County, and Rick Coplen, of Cumberland County, want to face Rep. Scott Perry, R- Carroll Township, in November, while only one, Bob Hollister, of Lancaster, is running to go up against Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster.

No more than one Democrat is on the ballot for any local seats in the state Legislature, but only one or two seats have no Democrats on the ballot, which is a good sign after many years when York County races were won in the Republican primary.

The only thing left now is for the voters to make their choices.

If you received a mail-in ballot, it's probably too late to mail it and have it reach the elections office by Tuesday. Voters can drop off their mail-in and absentee ballots during curbside events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York. In addition, ballots may be dropped off at the same location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Go to the York County website to check your polling place and to see a sample ballot. Look at www.vote411.org for the League of Women Voters guide to candidates in all the races. And decide who you want to represent you.

Finally, be one of the all-stars and vote in this very important primary to make sure your voice is heard.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.