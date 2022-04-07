With more nays, Scott Perry fails his district again

York Dispatch editorial board

No, we don't agree with Rep. Scott Perry very much.

Even though he represents half of York County, we don't think his far-right views accurately reflect the opinions of the people he is supposed to represent.

In fact, we have called for his resignation at least three times since Jan. 6, 2021, when he made a motion to disenfranchise all Pennsylvania voters in the 2020 presidential election over the former president's baseless claims of election fraud.

But just when we think he can't lower the bar any further, he digs a deeper hole.

On Wednesday, Perry, R-Carroll Township, was one of seven House Republicans to vote against a bill to collect and preserve evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine. He was joined by such luminaries as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Rep. Paul Gosar, of Arizona, both of whom have recently been linked to events organized by white nationalists.

Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, is also listed as a nay vote, but she has said that was a mistake and is filing a statement with the Clerk of the House to say she intended to vote yea.

Perry's vote on Wednesday followed his vote on Tuesday against a resolution "to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

Perry was one of 63 Republicans to oppose that symbolic gesture of support for NATO, not surprising considering that in 2019 he was one of 22 House Republicans to vote nay on a bill to prohibit the use of funds to withdraw the United States from NATO, a group the Washington Post refers to as "a who’s who of the most extreme members of the party."

These votes are taking place as more and more evidence comes from Ukraine that Russian troops targeted civilians for torture and death, as photographs of lifeless bodies with their hands bound and images of half-buried corpses and piles of body bags flow through all forms of media.

Ukraine and NATO both need the support of the United States right now as they face down Russian President Vladimir Putin and his thugs. Also, just a reminder, the only time NATO's Article 5, offering collective defense when any member is attacked, has been invoked was after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. We should not turn our back on allies who have stood up for us.

Scott Perry talks a good game on his Twitter feed, calling for prayers for the people of Ukraine and praising a speech to Congress from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But when it comes to a vote, it's a nay, without an explanation.

We believe that the majority of Perry's constituents want to see evidence of war crimes by Russian troops preserved and want the U.S. to continue to support NATO. We believe that the people of the 10th District are horrified by the Russian aggression into the sovereign, democratic nation of Ukraine and by the death and devastation left behind as Russia retreats after encountering far more resistance than it expected from the Ukrainian military.

We also believe that a representative in Congress should represent the views of the people in his district. Scott Perry, in appealing to the farthest fringes of his party on every front, fails to do this.