Thumbs up for professor helping Ukraine and to Spring Grove's Eli Brooks

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs up to York College nursing professor Klaudia Cwiekala-Lewis, who is teaching her students how to care for people thousands of miles away.

Cwiekala-Lewis is from Poland and still has family living there, and she worries that the war Russia started by invading Ukraine could push into her home country. Three million Ukrainians have fled the country, with many of them seeking shelter in Poland.

“For my generation, to see refugees coming from another country, we definitely feel similarities to what happened in the past," Cwiekala-Lewis said. “Everybody’s scared. It's scary because Poland was ripped apart so many times."

More:'It's about the bigger picture': Polish-born York College nurse helps Ukrainian refugees

Cwiekala-Lewis specializes in public and community-oriented health, which includes how nurses respond during disasters. She's using this opportunity to construct lessons around disaster training and how nurses fit into the disaster response.

She has set up an Amazon registry to send needed supplies directly to places in Poland that are helping Ukrainian refugees. Go to www.amazon.com/registries/custom/3QRWI5KL48OLC/guest-view to see the list. Those who want to buy items should keep totals under $150 so Poland will not have to pay tax, she said. Items for the U.S. Amazon registry should be shipped to: Beata Haor, Instytut Nauk o Zdowiu, Obroncow Wisly 1920r., Wloclawek, 87-800, Poland.

She has also set up a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/84d3a3c3. Folks can also donate via Venmo by sending donations to @Klaudia-Lewis-1

“It's not about us — it's about the bigger picture," Cwiekala-Lewis said. "It's about helping other people that are in need.”

Thumbs up to former Spring Grove athlete Eli Brooks, who as a fifth-year senior has led the University of Michigan to the Sweet 16 during the NCAA Tournament.

Coming into the tournament with a late bid at an 11 seed, Michigan was on few brackets to make it through the first two rounds, but the team has stepped up to the challenge, with Brooks leading the way.

More:At end of long career, Spring Grove High grad Eli Brooks becomes ultimate 'Michigan man'

His 23-point, five-assist performance against Tennessee on Saturday may have been the best of his Michigan career, one that has seen him play more games in the Michigan uniform than any other basketball player ever.

Regardless of the outcome of Thursday's game against Villanova, Brooks has done Michigan — and Spring Grove — proud.

"It’s going to be tough to replace a guy like that,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said. “He’s irreplaceable.”

Thumbs down to the York County commissioners for agreeing to a $1.75 million loan to save the Mifflin House without finalizing the terms of the arrangement.

Two of the three commissioners voted last week to approve a non-binding letter of intent to finance the deal with the nonprofit Conservation Fund, which will purchase the property on behalf of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area and hold the title for one year at no interest. Susquehanna will then obtain the actual cash on hand to purchase the property, according to Commissioner Doug Hoke. Hoke and Commissioner Ron Smith voted for the deal while President Commissioner Julie Wheeler voted against it.

The letter of intent has not been released. The York Dispatch has filed a Right-to-Know request to obtain it.

More:After $1.75M vote, details of Mifflin House purchase still being worked out

In principle, it's good that the county is helping preserve the Mifflin House, which was a stop on the Underground Railroad and should be preserved as a historic site for York County. The property is owned by Kinsley Construction and the Blessing family, which granted a moratorium on developing the land while the nonprofits worked on securing funding to buy it.

With the moratorium ending last month, we understand that the county was under a time crunch. Still, it's irresponsible to hand over county funds and call it a loan without a clear understanding by all parties on the terms of the agreement.