Local sports world offers some much-needed stories of inspiration in these troubled times

Dallastown High grad Logan Brockway, a swimming standout, recently helped save a choking victim.

Two local basketball teams, the Delone girls and Susquehanock boys, have won sportsmanship awards.

A local chiropractor has developed a device that may help to reduce concussive injuries in football.

War is raging the Ukraine.

Inflation is soaring at home.

And concern is afflicting everyone in the world.

It’s fair to say we live in uncertain times.

It’s at times such as this that we most need to hear stories that restore our faith in our fellow man.

The local sports world provided three of those stories in the last week and we think you need to know about them and celebrate them.

Helping a choking victim: Logan Brockway is a familiar name to those who follow York County sports.

He was a standout swimmer at Dallastown High School who is now starring for the powerhouse West Chester University program.

The college senior was back in his home territory recently to compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Swimming Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center.

In between races Brockway and some teammates decided to grab a bite to eat at the York Galleria.

While at the mall, another patron, a woman in her 60s, started choking. Brockway’s Red Cross training kicked in and he immediately stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver before paramedics rushed over to help.

Thanks to Brockway and the paramedics, the woman was saved to choking to death.

He modestly said he was just “just happy she was OK.”

As for the PSAC meet, Brockway excelled there, too, helping his team to the conference title. He won two PSAC individual titles and was also part of two relay crowns.

Showing sportsmanship: Two York-Adams basketball programs were honored last week with the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Awards.

The honors went to the Delone Catholic girls and the Susquehannock boys.

The winning programs were determined by a poll of members of the York Chapter of PIAA Basketball Officials.

In an era when sportsmanship can be in short supply, the Squirettes and the Warriors proved that success is possible both on and off the floor.

The York-Adams Division III champion Squirettes, entering Tuesday night’s game, were a sterling 24-1 this season. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 16-8 and still alive in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs.

Anyone who follows local sports knows there is a severe shortage of officials, largely because of the abuse they often absorb.

Maybe if more teams would follow the lead set by the Squirettes and the Warriors, that shortage wouldn’t exist.

Also, in this case, sportsmanship comes with a significant reward. Last year, the two teams that won the sportsmanship awards split more than $100,000 in scholarships.

Protecting our kids: Dr. Kevin Jackson, a chiropractor based in Springettsbury Township, has developed a device he calls the XOSKELETON.

The XOSKELETON attaches a football helmet to the shoulder pads using strategically placed rubber tubing similar to the HANS device used in auto racing.

It's designed to reduce the acceleration of the head and brain during game action, as well as excessive movement of the neck upon impact.

Jackson’s device was tested recently with the Northeastern Bobcats youth football program with promising results, indicating it could be helpful in reducing concussive and sub-concussive injuries.

“Neurologically, these hits can have a lifelong effect on you and this discussion is being swept under the table,” Jackson said. “We blindly put our kids into football and are unaware about some of these things.”

Hopefully, Jackson’s device will play a key role in reducing injuries to our young football players.

Brockway, the sportsmanship winners and Jackson deserved our congratulations. They are doing good deeds in a world in desperate need of them.

