Senate hopeful fumbles with Super Bowl ad

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs down to Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick for the sad and juvenile commercial his campaign ran during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Hoping to distinguish himself in a crowded GOP field (incumbent Pat Toomey is stepping down), McCormick aired a 30-second spot that superimposed headlines unflattering to President Joe Biden over the sound of a crowd chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.”

That expression is, of course, the widely used conservative stand-in for a four-letter insult aimed at President Joe Biden. Snicker, snicker, Dave.

This is what the Republican Party has come to: trash-talking, insults and no hint of an agenda in sight.

What’s that? You watched the Super Bowl and didn’t see the ad? That’s because you don’t live in Pittsburgh; evidently the only market in which it actually aired. But the reliable conservative media machine was sure to broadcast word of the clip far and wide, complete with plenty of free interview time for the candidate.

It’s a sad reflection of a party that is in a sad state. While McCormick told a Fox interviewer the commercial was intended to highlight self-inflicted problems caused by “Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left,” all it really highlighted was how ill-served Pennsylvania would be with Dave McCormick representing it in the Senate.

Thumbs up to the Cultural Alliance of York County, which is organizing a series of free events this week designed to highlight local arts and cultural attractions.

The effort couldn’t come at a better time. With the coronavirus pandemic finally seeming to loosen its grip and public-health measures like masking being eased, there’s an understandable hunger to reconnect with all types of public entertainment, including the arts.

The Alliance is only too happy to indulge that desire. “Raise the Curtain” events, which run through Saturday, include concerts, an art gallery crawl and “Family Day with the York County History Center,” among other highlights.

The lineup is aimed at attracting locals and tourists alike, as well as sparking a vibrant year of interest in local arts to help cultural groups start to make up for the billions of dollars they’ve lost due to the pandemic.

“Raise the Curtain” is a great idea, and a great opportunity to enjoy local cultural offerings while supporting an area that contributes mightily not only to the local economy, but to the local quality of life. Information on the week’s lineup is available at culturalyork.org/events/raisethecurtain.

Thumbs down to Pennsylvania’s bottom-half placement in a recent ranking of life-expectancy in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics — a branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Pennsylvania ranked 28th in terms of overall life expectancy for those born in 2019: 78.3 years. That’s below the national average of 78.8 years, itself a 0.1-year dip from the 2018 statistics.

Keystone State males fared even more poorly, with a life expectancy of 75.7 years — 31st in the rankings. Females improve on that figure with a life expectancy of 80.9 years, which tied Maine for 27th place. In fact, women are expected to outlive men in every single state.

Hawaiians topped the list with a life expectancy of 80.9 years. Rounding out the top five were, in order, California, New York, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Dead last (no pun intended) was Mississippi, where the average life expectancy was 74.4 years. The rest of the bottom five was made up of West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.