Democracy is fragile. That’s what Jan. 6 taught us

The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

It was unthinkable that Americans would storm the Capitol a year ago Thursday with the intention of doing harm to members of Congress and overturning a lawful election. Yet it happened.

To mark the anniversary of a dangerous extremist assault on the seminal institutions of American democracy, our nation must ask honestly and openly why this happened and what needs to happen to unite this nation around an understanding of the common good.

That afternoon of violence on the steps and within the halls of Congress should have taught us that we can’t take our democracy for granted. And that is why the prosecutions of Jan. 6 rioters and the House Select Committee’s investigation into that event are so important to understanding the hateful, intolerant and authoritarian strains infecting our national discourse.

More:Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview

More:Scott Perry part of top meeting with Trump officials as they plotted to reverse 2020 election: report

More:The Jan. 6 Capitol riot: A complete guide to what we know about Pennsylvania’s role

More:'Subverting Justice': Senate report shines light on Scott Perry's role in Trump's failed power grab

There are many questions to be answered: Why then-President Donald Trump didn’t intervene sooner; why GOP lawmakers who denounced the attack in real time now deny the seriousness of the assault. And most of all we need to hold to account elected officials and others who encouraged an attempted insurrection.

These uncomfortable questions speak to a venomous national dialogue that now normalizes misinformation, hate, illiberalism and nationalism, and amplifies those messages through social media. It should be more than disconcerting that Homeland Security and the Department of Justice have long identified white nationalist extremism as the most immediate internal threat to the Republic. And when members of Congress such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz muse of “national divorce” of Red and Blue states in a way designed to unravel the tenets of national unity, militancy and alienation replace the resolve to preserve the union.

Thirty-four percent of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, a percentage that is considerably higher than in past polls.

The partisan divide is even more troubling. Roughly, 40% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 23% of Democrats said violence against the government is sometimes justified. And a separate CBS News-YouGov poll noted that 62% of Americans said they expect violence over losing in future presidential elections and that only 38% said they expect the losing side will concede peacefully.

Is this what we have become, a nation that is willing to settle political disagreements through violence and the demonization of fellow Americans? If it is, then we proceed at our existential peril.

No nation has remained perpetually united, a truth that until now most Americans have rejected as a possibility in our future. The genius of this country is that we have repeatedly resisted corrosive forces that could tear us apart and embraced the principles of responsible governance, no matter how imperfect, that embody the spirit of E pluribus unum, the nation’s motto since 1782.

America is experiencing ideological, religious, political and economic fractures that test basic beliefs in uncharted ways. We share common values, or so we wish to believe, but also have allowed conspiracy theories, unvarnished exercise of power and selective interpretations of selective facts, or in the absence of facts, fantasies and outright lies, to define and divide us.

If we believe America is an exceptional nation, then we must also believe in peaceful resolutions of political disputes, the peaceful transfer of power and the enduring importance of constitutional norms and institutions. What we can’t abide is a medieval storming of the castle and capitulation to the darkest and worst instincts.

— From The Dallas Morning News (TNS).