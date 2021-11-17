The York County commissioners do not care. Here's proof

York Dispatch Editorial Board

Seven minutes.

That's the amount of time York County residents got to voice their opposition to the prison contract with Corrections Special Applications Unit.

Seven seconds.

That's how long it took the county commissioners — Doug Hoke, Ron Smith and Julie Wheeler — to approve their new no-bid, $253,000 contract after hearing comments from the York NAACP and a local pastor.

The commissioners engaged in no meaningful public discussion.

And the language of the contract wasn't made public prior to the vote.

There was just a hollow justification (prior to public comment) from Hoke, promising that there was now an "out-clause" allowing the county to end its relationship with C-SAU in the future and a code of ethics that should've been upheld back in March, when the group allegedly abused various inmates during a training exercise.

This, dear readers, is government run amuck.

There is no accountability and no transparency in this shameful process.

Indeed, the York County Board of Commissioners already approved this contract back in October — in a proceeding that probably violated the Sunshine Act — and what we witnessed Wednesday was the body's belated attempt to bring itself back into compliance with the open meetings law.

No reasonable person who cares about the well-being of those housed at the York County Prison would've approved this contract.

In case you haven't been following along, this summer the Pennsylvania Prison Society compiled reports of numerous alleged abuses stemming from a March 31 C-SAU training exercise in which inmates were reportedly forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two of those inmates also reported being forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed.

In July, a former sheriff from Idaho filed a lengthy report investigating the role of a similar group led by C-SAU founder Joseph Garcia in an inmate death in South Carolina. It concluded that team members' "actions contributed to the death" of the inmate. He raised serious concerns about the practices of the group and its apparent lack of expertise.

In September, another report — commissioned as part of Allegheny County's due diligence in considering a similar contract with Garcia's group — raised a plethora of red flags, among them time Garcia reportedly spent in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm. In an interview with the Dispatch, the county's investigator called Garcia "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants."

Garcia has ignored numerous requests for comment.

We've repeatedly asked the York County commissioners to justify the way they've handled this situation. To say their responses — when we get them — underwhelm would be an understatement.

We can't speculate about what's in Wheeler, Smith or Hoke's hearts as they continue a relationship with such a questionable group.

But we can reasonably guess what isn't.

They don't seem to care about the people who are housed at the jail. Perhaps that's a given. Despite the well-documented inequities of our criminal justice system, empathy for those caught up in that system has seldom abounded.

These public officials also don't seem to care about the people they represent — the public at large who pay taxes.

If they did, they would've conducted themselves in a more transparent fashion. And, if they gave it any thought, perhaps they'd see the long-range financial risk inherent this decision.

Never mind the cost of the contract itself.

In the wake of that Charleston County, South Carolina, incident, taxpayers there ended up paying out a $10 million settlement.

Dear commissioners: What are the odds you could follow in Charleston's footsteps?

Are you feeling lucky?