Dear York County commissioners: You've been told. What happens next is on you

One of the best scenes in "The Sopranos" finds Carmela, the long-suffering wife of a New Jersey mobster, unburdening herself to a therapist.

But he's been a good husband, she insists, a good provider.

The therapist speaks plainly: If Carmela ever wants peace, she needs to make a clean break. She hears the therapist but does her level best to ignore him.

But this therapist is not the coddling type. He won't take her blood money. And he won't listen to her excuses, either.

"One thing you can never say: That you haven't been told."

In case it wasn't already blatantly obvious to you, Mr. Hoke, Mr. Smith and Mrs. Wheeler: You are Carmela.

We suppose it's possible you didn't know what you were getting into when you signed the original $122,000, no-bid contract with the South Carolina-based Corrections Special Applications Unit (CSAU) last November. There were quite a few red flags that should've been easy enough to spot — allegations in other states, questionable public comments and the like — but none of you are corrections experts.

After all, everybody makes an occasional mistake out of ignorance.

But between the work of groups like the Pennsylvania Prison Society and reporting by the Dispatch's Matthew Enright and YDR's Dylan Segelbaum and Allegheny County investigator Noelle Hanrahan and former Idaho Sheriff Gary Raney and, most recently, a public plea by the York chapter of the NAACP ... you've had plenty of warning.

Let's just be clear here.

This summer, the Prison Society compiled reports of numerous alleged abuses stemming from a March 31 CSAU training exercise in which inmates were reportedly forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two of those inmates also reported being forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed.

If that sounds a lot like Abu Ghraib, you're right. It does.

In July, a former sheriff from Idaho filed a lengthy report investigating the role of a similar group led by CSAU founder Joseph Garcia in an inmate death in South Carolina. It concluded that team members' "actions contributed to the death" of the inmate. He raised serious concerns about the practices of the group and its apparent lack of expertise.

In September, Hanrahan's report — commissioned as part of Allegheny County's due diligence in considering a similar contract with Garcia's group — raised a plethora of red flags, among them time Garcia reportedly spent in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm. In an interview with the Dispatch, Hanrahan called Garcia "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants."

Garcia has declined numerous requests for comment.

Dear commissioners, you cannot say you were unaware of any of these things because Enright repeatedly asked you about them. You even had enough concern about CSAU to delay consideration of the contract last month.

At the time, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler told Enright: "It's appropriate to do our due diligence on this."

And yet, it was only after the board unanimously approved this new no-bid, $253,000 contract that it had second thoughts.

We don't buy it.

You had plenty of warning and you chose to go ahead anyway.

Mrs. Wheeler, Mr. Hoke, Mr. Smith: "One thing you can never say: That you haven't been told."