Wagner still lowering level of discourse

York Dispatch editorial board

Thumbs down to former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner, who wrangled his way back into the news recently with a characteristically asinine display of partisanship.

The York County Republican paid for advertising on some 15 highway billboards across the state aimed at ridiculing President Joe Biden following the chaotic pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Make no mistake: There’s plenty to criticize about the hasty, embarrassing and ultimately deadly withdrawal, which required a massive airlift and left behind hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. allies to face life under Taliban rule. A formal statement or a well-thought-out op-ed articulating those criticisms might be the route favored by most politicians.

But Wagner isn’t most politicians. And he doesn’t do “well-thought-out.” So instead, Pennsylvania motorists were treated to a depiction of Biden in Taliban-like garb alongside the message “Making the Taliban Great Again!”

It’s the type of display state residents had come to expect from a politician who, during his unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, released a video threatening to stomp on Gov. Tom Wolf’s face with golf spikes.

And it reaffirms the decision voters made in 2018 to show Wagner the door.

Thumbs up to the upcoming merger of the Northeastern and York Area regional police departments, which provides an example of something that’s all too rare among public servants these days: collaboration.

The two departments will join forces on Jan. 1, pending some final i-dotting and t-crossing. Ordinances have already been passed by three municipalities in the York Area department coverage area: East Manchester Township, Windsor Township and York Township. Similar sign-off is expected in the coming days by Manchester borough, Mount Wolf and, again, East Manchester Township, the three municipalities currently covered by Northeastern Regional.

The merger represents an often-overlooked avenue toward holding the line on public spending: consolidating services.

“Merging two smaller regional departments will also help us control costs over the long run,” Northeastern Regional Chief Bryan Rizzo told the Dispatch.

Of course it will; it’s a model corporate America has been benefitting from for years. And controlling costs for the department should led to controlling costs for taxpayers. Based on contracts that have already been finalized, Manchester and Mount Wolf taxpayers’ rates are expected to go down next year, while rates in East Manchester will remain stable or, at least, not increase as much as they would have under the current alignment.

One other benefit: unlike too many corporate mergers, no police department positions are expected to be eliminated.

The combined York County Regional Police Department is a model governmental bodies of every kind should explore.

Thumbs down to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for allowing massive amounts of tolls to go uncollected.

Turnpike officials let a whopping $104 million slip through their incompetent fingers in the year ending May 31, the result a failure to successfully bill non-EZ Pass drivers after the installation of all-electronic tolls.

According to an internal report obtained by the Associated Press, nearly 11 million out of about 170 million turnpike rides generated no revenue for the agency.

“It is a big number,” commission CEO Mark Compton pointed out unnecessarily. “But we, as an organization, are leaving no stone unturned in the way in which we’re going after that leakage.”

Leakage? Eleven million free rides are more like a gusher.

Perhaps if the Turnpike Commission wasn’t assured annual toll increases it would show a little more immediacy in turning over those stones.

We know; the commission isn’t solely to blame for spiraling tolls (expected to increase every year through 2044). A 2007 state law requires the commission to fork over $450 million a year to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for non-Turnpike-related road and bridge work.

All the more reason, then, that turnpike leaders ensure their system operates at maximum efficiency. Leaving $100 million on the table is a pretty good indication it does not.