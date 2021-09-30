Mayor 'Cork' Shildt's COVID message rings true: Don't wait, vaccinate

YORK DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

Leroy "Cork" Shildt shared an important message from his hospital bed.

"He stressed to me to get the vaccination," his daughter Danae Shildt remembers.

It's not clear why the Mount Holly Springs mayor hadn't gotten his sooner — hindsight is always 20/20 — but his message bears repeating as a wave of COVID-19 deaths spurred by the delta variant increasingly targets the unvaccinated.

"He was going to get vaccinated before he caught it," Danae said. "He had a plan. He did not have the time."

If you aren't yet vaccinated, there's no need to follow in Mayor Shildt's footsteps.

Now is the time to act.

And there really are no valid reasons to delay.

Unlike earlier this spring, vaccines are widely available. Most pharmacies have same-day openings. Anyone can get it, regardless of their age or risk factors.

As the recent wave of infections shows, relying on "natural immunity" won't spare you. According to WellSpan Health, the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 — nearly 90% — are unvaccinated.

"Our data show a striking difference between hospitalized patients who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not — with only a small number of vaccinated individuals requiring a hospital stay," wrote WellSpan Dr. Tony Aquilina in a recent editorial.

The virus is now killing the young and old without prejudice. It's true that last September people over the age of 65 accounted for 79% of COVID-19 deaths. Today, however, seniors account for just 61%. Youth won't save you.

Side effects should always be a concern with any medical treatment but — let's be real — the evidence for the safety of these COVID-19 vaccines is overwhelming. If you don't believe us, check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data here, here and here.

Yes, it's true that even vaccinated people can get breakthrough infections. But there's also overwhelming evidence that COVID is far less lethal for those who've gotten the jab.

Don't fall for the horse pucky that livestock de-worming medication will treat or ward off COVID-19. Dosing yourself with ivermectin is liable to land you in the ICU, regardless of whether you've been infected with the virus or plain, old stupidity.

If none of these arguments sway you, consider those you're leaving behind.

No one can guess what was in Mayor Shildt's head and heart during his battle with the disease. But there's a reason he warned his daughter to get the vaccine. He wanted to spare her what he was going through.

It's a familiar series of events that medical professionals describe: Otherwise healthy, unvaccinated people start to feel symptoms — a fever, fatigue, muscle aches — and figure they can power through. As their oxygen levels drop and they're left gasping for breath, there's a mad dash to the hospital. Before long, some of these folks end up on ventilators. For many, it's simply too little, too late.

If they do manage to survive the illness, the damage to their lungs and other organs can be so severe they confront years of follow-up treatment and premature death.

On their deathbeds, some of these people express regret they hadn't done this one simple thing.

Get vaccinated.

Now.