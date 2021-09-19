York County puts politics first for elections office

York Dispatch Editorial Board

This is how upside down our political world is right now: York County officials took it on themselves to notify leaders of political parties about changes to the Elections and Voter Registration Department before the people in the office even knew.

Last week, after a probe into multiple problems that occurred during the May primary, the county Board of Elections decided to make changes.

More:Read the report on York County's 2021 primary election

More:York County elections director loses job after botched primary

More:Here's who York County official notified of elections office shake-up — and how

That was to be expected. The county printed 75,600 ballots for use at polling places, using formulas from the state to finalize the numbers.

But then primary day arrived, and out of 161 precincts in York County, 29 ran short of Republican ballots, according to the report on the primary. It provides the example of Manheim Township, which had a 100% higher turnout than any previous municipal primary election.

According to the report, the county first realized it had a problem at 11:30 a.m. Officials contacted vendors Print-O-Stat and Kutco. Between those two vendors and county offices, they were able to produce 11,200 ballots.

County staff and elections rovers were utilized to deliver ballots. It took until 7:30 p.m. for the sheriff's department to begin helping deliver ballots upon the order of President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

The Board of Elections is making a number of changes, from ordering enough ballots for at least 50% of the registered voters in each party to making sure that ballots are formatted for paper sizes that can be printed by York County printers — yes, one problem was that there were potentially three sizes of paper for ballots, and no printer in the county can print the largest one.

The county commissioners also approved another change: Steve Ulrich will no longer be the director of the elections office. He's being demoted to deputy director, and the county will begin looking for a new director for the office.

That's fine. There have been questions about Ulrich since his appointment in 2019, by a departing board of commissioners, to a job where he seemed to have no experience, at a time when he was immediately hit with a special election, followed by implementation of new mail-in ballot laws and a highly contentious presidential election. And there was the pandemic, which no one at the time knew would also throw a wrench into the elections machinery.

The York County Republican Committee called for him to be fired on practically his first day on the job over social media posts critical of then-President Donald Trump, and the relationship did not improve.

That history makes President Commissioner Julie Wheeler's actions particularly troublesome. Wheeler decided to inform the leaders of the York County Republican and Democratic committees about the changes even before the people in the elections office had heard.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wheeler sent emails to Jeff Piccola, the GOP leader, and Chad Baker, the Dem leader, telling them of the upcoming changes, saying that those in the office would be told what was happening Wednesday morning.

Wheeler asked the two chairs to keep the matter confidential until the next day. Baker chose not to.

The change seems to be punishing a department that faced difficult election cycles due to issues including the pandemic and voting by mail, according to Baker.

"It is a knee-jerk reaction to a lot of pressure from specifically the Republican Party, the Republican Party chair, and it's disappointing to see the county kowtowing to that pressure," he said after sending emails to local media about the report and the upcoming changes.

It's just as disappointing to see the county quietly passing information from the elections report to political leaders while refusing to discuss key changes in the elections office with the public under the guise that they are personnel issues, as Wheeler has done.