More children are coming down with COVID-19 and Pa. lawmakers want to curtail masking

York Dispatch Editorial Board

Life is all about priorities.

If you stay in bed for 20 minutes, scrolling through Facebook, you probably won't go for a run before work.

If you spend $150 at the bar on Friday night, it could prove difficult paying rent come Monday.

If you never risk saying "I love you," you'll always be alone.

You may want to be healthy, frugal and tender but if you don't live those ideals, you'll nonetheless end up fat, broke and unloved.

Actions matter.

If your actions belie your stated intentions, well, it's as if those intentions never existed in the first place.

So, let's turn our attention to our state Republican legislative leaders.

A lot of them are quick to pose with adorable children. They love to issue platitudes about how they are the future. In better times, they'd visit classrooms and daycare centers with camera crews in tow. They'd kiss cheeks and crack jokes about soiled diapers.

When Gov. Tom Wolf asked them to return from summer vacation to pass a simple mask mandate to protect unvaccinated students and all the adults they encounter on a daily basis, these Republicans begged off.

They rather enjoyed their recess and didn't see any big rush to deal with the worsening pandemic swirling around them.

The governor ended up asking his administration to act unilaterally based on the state health department's powers under state law.

Guess what happened next?

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, sued. He's asking a court to strike the order down.

House Republicans, meanwhile, are coming back early from their summer recess to consider legislation that would curtail the state health department's ability to hand down such orders. One proposal would seek to curtail the health secretary's ability to hand down such mandates.

Health experts have long raised the alarm that bringing unvaccinated students back to the classroom without the proper safeguards in place — masks being one of them — was a recipe for disaster.

That disaster is now playing out.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which has been tracking COVID-19 cases among children, reported a nearly 27% increase in the week ending Sept. 2. In all, 251,781 children nationwide tested positive for the disease that week, the largest number in a single week since the pandemic began.

And the curve is likely to steepen in areas without adequate safeguards.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was unequivocal: “We’ve got to get the school system masked in addition to surrounding the children with vaccinated people."

If we don't get this under control now, we're going to have to endure another long and tragic winter.

More kids are going to get sick.

Some of them are going to die.

And the generational learning gap will widen.

Republican lawmakers: Do you actually care about kids or do you simply like using them as props in your political theater?

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.