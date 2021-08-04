'Speak your truth': What Simone Biles teaches us about strength and vulnerability

York Dispatch Editorial Board

Simone Biles won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics this week.

The achievement itself is not so extraordinary — after all, it's the seventh of Biles' career — but the context of her win is poignant. It comes after years of training, the disclosure of sexual assault at the hands of her coach and her much-scrutinized decision to momentarily withdraw from competition to focus on her mental health.

"We're always told to push through it," she said after a bronze-winning performance on the balance beam. "At the end of the day, we're not just entertainment."

Biles, adrenaline coursing through her, spoke quickly. She didn't pause to emphasize her next point.

But we will.

"We're humans."

Each and every one of us struggles with something. The specifics of your struggle will, of course, be different from Biles'. There's the collective struggle of the last 15 months that we all share and then there are the individual slings and arrows — our struggles with family, with faith, with ourselves — we all must face.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

All of us are deserving of kindness and a little time for self-reflection as we grapple with a world that has changed so profoundly around us.

Biles, amid her own personal struggles, helped facilitate a more open conversation about mental health — and not just for athletes. She was already a role model for a generation of aspiring gymnasts. Now, she's made it OK for all of us to talk about the struggles that lay us low.

For another example closer to home, Olympic swimmer and Spring Grove native Hali Flickinger confessed that she was disappointed in her bronze medal-winning performance. But, as sports reporter Rob Rose discovered, that very same performance inspired a legion of young fans to follow in Flickinger's wake.

More:Hali Flickinger 'disappointed' but still bringing home second medal from Tokyo Olympics

More:Hali Flickinger's Olympic success inspires York-area swimmers

More:Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics all-around competition at Olympics

If we learn anything from Biles and Flickinger, it's this: There's strength in vulnerability.

The struggles that fill us with shame can simultaneously inspire others.

With the help of psychologists, teammates and the support of fans the world over, Biles found the strength to climb the balance beam again. She was able to again commit herself to the pursuit she loves.

"I wasn't expecting to medal," she said. "I just came out here and tried to do a good beam set."

Whatever you're struggling with now, you need not struggle alone.

Seek whatever help you need.

Take the time you deserve.

Speak your truth.

Whenever you're ready, the balance beam will be waiting.