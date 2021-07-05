EDITORIAL: Thumbs up for two outstanding athletes, down for one stupid move

York Dispatch Editorial Board

Thumbs up to Benny Montgomery, who was named as the Gatorade Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The Red Land High School senior led his team to the District 3 Class 5-A title and to the PIAA Class 5-A title game with a .420 batting average, 44 runs scored and 19 stolen bases.

The award "recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," according to a news release.

"Thank you Gatorade for the recognition!" Montgomery wrote on Twitter. "This one means a lot!"

Montgomery is signed to play for the University of Virginia next season but is expected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

Montgomery is No. 15 on mlb.com's 2021 draft prospect page. The MLB draft begins on July 11 and ends on July 13.

Through Gatorade’s marketing platform, “Play it Forward,” Montgomery can now award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. Montgomery is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization he chooses is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

Thumbs up for a change in the NCAA rules that allows one well-known athlete from York County to capitalize on her name, image and likeness while continuing to compete.

Trinity Thomas is among the first wave of student-athletes who will be allowed to earn money from endorsements and enter agreements with boosters and still retain their eligibility.

Thomas, a former West York Area High School athlete who will be a senior at the University of Florida in the fall, has been offered a partnership with Milner Technologies, a Georgia-based software company that also operates in Florida. Thomas and three other female athletes at Florida colleges would split $10,000.

The rule change, spurred by a Supreme Court decision earlier this month, will allow athletes to join in partnerships like that as well as do paid endorsements in ads and on social media, be paid for autograph-signing sessions and other appearances, and use their skills at camps and other events.

Last season, Thomas was arguably the best college gymnast in the nation, earning five 2021 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-America honors. She had four perfect 10.0 scores during the season and was the No. 1-ranked all-around gymnast in NCAA Division I.

Ankle injuries prevented her from competing for an NCAA title and from pursuing a slot at the upcoming Olympics. She had originally said she was ending her elite gymnastics career, although she will compete for the Gators in 2022, but since then she has said she might try for the Olympics in 2024.

Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for making a stupid move.

On May 19, Smucker, R-Lancaster, entered the House chamber without being screened by a Capitol Police officer, according to documents from the House Ethics Committee.

The officers tried to get Smucker's attention, but he continued onto the floor without walking through the metal detector. It wasn't until after he voted on the floor that he went through the metal detector, the documents state. Smucker appealed, but he was fined $5,000 for the action. He's one of six Republicans so far who have been fined for dodging around the metal detectors.

Metal detectors were installed at the House chambers after the Jan. 6 insurrection, when rioters broke through the chamber doors, rifled through members' desks and carted off a podium, among other objects.

Students at many schools pass through metal detectors every day, as does anyone who goes into the York County Judicial Center.

Is it tiresome? Yes. Is it necessary? Unfortunately, yes.

We understand that members of Congress are often rushing to get to a vote. But this is the world we live in now. Leave enough time to go through the metal detector. The rest of us do it all the time.