EDITORIAL: York College spring sports programs go on MAC attack during spring to remember

YORK DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

York College is in its first season as a member of the Middle Atlantic Conference.

The Spartans have won six conference championships during the spring season.

All six of those teams have also qualified for NCAA Division III national playoff action.

The wait had to be painful.

The rewards, however, have been sweet.

The York College sports programs officially joined the Middle Atlantic Conference on July 1.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Spartans had to wait eight long months to compete in their first MAC event.

Over the past 2½ months, the York sport programs have made up for lost time in a very big way.

The Spartans have gone on a MAC attack.

Over the past few weeks, York has piled up six conference championships.

Spartan at heart: Former Central York standout returns to York College basketball family

The baseball, softball, men’s golf, men’s lacrosse and women’s tennis programs at York have each won MAC Commonwealth crowns, while the women’s golf team captured an overall MAC championship.

Six of York’s 10 spring sports programs have earned conference crowns, while the women’s lacrosse team finished second in the MAC Commonwealth.

All of those six conference championship programs also earned berths in the NCAA Division III national playoffs.

WEEKEND YORK COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Spartans earn MAC Commonwealth titles in baseball, softball

You have to wonder if the other schools in the MAC may be having second thoughts about inviting York into their organization.

Not done yet: For the Spartans, the formula has been simple: They came, they saw and they conquered.

And the York teams aren’t done yet.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

The men’s lacrosse program has advanced to the D-III national quarterfinals, meaning the Spartans are just three wins away from a national championship. They are ranked No. 6 in the nation among all D-III programs.

The baseball and softball teams will soon start D-III national playoff action.

Fans couldn’t watch in person: The only bad part about York’s amazing spring success is that local fans haven’t been able to watch the Spartans in person.

The school’s COVID-19 protocols have prevented fans from being in attendance.

So local folks had to be satisfied with watching the York programs on livestreams, or following along on the radio, on the Internet or in the newspaper.

Success fueled in part by local products: The Spartans’ success has been fueled partly by York County standouts.

Most of York’s championship rosters featured graduates from York County high schools.

The baseball team, in particular, has a strong York County presence. Dallastown High School graduates Brandon White and Joe Capobianco have helped to power the Spartans’ record-breaking offense, while Susquehannock High School graduate Conor Miller has thrived as the team’s closer.

Capobianco and Miller recently earned All-MAC Commonwealth second-team all-star honors and Miller was also named the MAC Commonwealth Tournament Most Valuable Player.

And let’s not forgot South Western High School graduate Michaela Sentz, who was also named the MAC Commonwealth Tournament MVP in women’s tennis and was also named an All-MAC Commonwealth first-team all-star.

The fact that local products are playing major roles in the Spartans' success only adds to the interest for York County folks.

Making up for a lost season in a big way: For the York athletes, the spring success has to be especially enjoyable after they had their 2020 spring seasons stolen away by the start of the pandemic.

Who knows what those programs could’ve accomplished during their final season in the Capital Athletic Conference?

Still, the Spartans have made up for that loss in a big way this spring in a new conference.

It speaks to the resilience and talent of the York student-athletes. It also speaks to the excellence of the York coaches and athletic administrators.

It’s been a great ride and it’s not over yet.

It’s also a story that should make all of York County proud.