EDITORIAL: Welcome effort makes high-tech jobs all-inclusive

Thumbs Up to TechRev York, a new initiative designed to train city residents for in-demand technology jobs.

The project, which began operations last week, will focus on helping minority residents not only master high-tech skills but navigate the job market.

This two-part strategy is crucial. Successful and inclusive workforce development requires not only need robust job training but adequate connections to professional opportunity. Anyone who’s ever heard the lame excuse that a civil service opening couldn’t be filled by a minority candidate because none had passed the required exam knows the importance of appropriate outreach and training.

And TechRev is planning ahead. While educational and placement programs focus on the workforce of today, youth-enrichment efforts plant the seeds of high-tech careers in the professionals of tomorrow by cultivating interest in STEM subjects and participation in hands-on technical efforts like FIRST Robotics.

Between the training and the community connections, TechRev is well positioned to fill a vital local need by, in its own words, “helping to bridge the gap between high-growth job opportunities and under-represented or historically disadvantaged populations.”

Thumbs down to Pennsylvania’s diminishing national clout.

Following results of the 2020 U.S. Census, the Keystone State will lose one of its 20 congressional seats and corresponding electoral votes — continuing a downward trend that has been going on for nearly a century.

Those old enough to recall the state’s support of Ronald Reagan in 1980 may be surprised to learn the tally that year was 27 electoral votes — more than a third larger than at present. And even that was down considerably from a high of 38 before the 1930 census began the current and ongoing slide.

Blame population trends. While many northeastern states — including Pennsylvania neighbors New York and Ohio — saw slow population growth over the past 10 years and, subsequently, shed congressional districts, states in the South and West gained on both counts. Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, Florida and Oregon will all pick up a congressional district; Texas adds two.

All of which leaves Pennsylvania not only with reduced influence in national elections but with relatively less sway in the House of Representatives. The latter is one more reason that the mandated redrawing of the state’s congressional map is carried out in a nonpartisan and above-board manner.

With fewer members representing the state’s interests in Washington, it is imperative that the contingent reflects the state’s diverse population, rather than either party’s political interests.

Thumbs Up for Hanover native Ann Roth, whose Oscar win last week win at age 89 shows creativity and achievement know no age limits.

The Hollywood veteran won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work on the Jazz Age film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In doing so, she became the oldest woman to win a competitive Oscar (and fell just three months short of becoming the oldest competitor of either gender).

Awards are nothing new for the Carnegie Mellon University graduate. This isn’t even her fist Academy Award — she won in the same category in 1997 for her work on “The English Patient” (and has three other nominations to her credit). She has also earned 12 Tony nominations for her work on Broadway — and a 2013 win for the play “The Nance” — and three Emmy nominations.

We were tempted to say last week’s victory capped an impressive career, but Roth shows no signs of slowing down. Two films showcasing her work are slated for release later this year, including an adaptation of the Broadway hit “Wicked.”

She may yet become the oldest Academy Award winner of all time!