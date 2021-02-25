EDITORIAL: That's what you want to censure?

The Dispatch Editorial Board

Thumbs down to the Pennsylvania Republican Party for considering a censure of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, whose only crime was honoring his oath.

The state GOP was expected to vote Wednesday about whether to punish Pennsylvania's top elected Republican official because Toomey sided on Feb. 13 with six other Republicans in the U.S. Senate and voted to convict former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection.

Remember, Trump whipped his followers into a frenzy shortly before many of them stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, where members of Congress were certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blamed Trump for the siege, instead laying his vote not to convict on a procedural and jurisdictional issue.

Several other Congressional Republicans who either voted to impeach Trump or convict him have already been censured by their respective state parties. And Pennsylvania GOP was expected Wednesday to follow suit.

Trump attempted to overturn a fair election. He then sent supporters to the Capitol, and did nothing for hours as lawmakers hid under tables fearing for their lives.

But, apparently, even an attempted coup is can be ignored when a political party morphs into a cult of personality.

Thumbs down to the position in which supervisors in Lower Windsor Township find themselves.

The township's board of supervisors late last year scuttled negotiations with Republic Services, the Arizona-based owner of Modern landfill.

Republic officials say they need to increase the size of the waste disposal facility. Without the expansion, Modern Landfill would likely close within five years, company officials say.

But residents opposed to the expansion turned out in force to township board meetings. And more than half of respondents to a survey sent to every household within Lower Windsor did not support Republic's expansion plan.

And so, in December, supervisors acted on public sentiment and ended negotiations.

But revenue from Modern Landfill, such as tipping fees, compromise a significant portion of the township's total revenue stream. In 2021, Lower Windsor will receive $1.2 million from the landfill. That number would increase to $2.1 million under the expansion proposal.

That's a lot of dough for a community with a $3.6 million budget.

Lower Windsor Township supervisors are in a tough spot. They can either yield to a large corporation and, in so doing, face the political backlash that will follow. Or they can continue to fight Republic's expansion and risk a loss of a revenue that could cripple the township's finances and require substantial tax hikes in the coming years.

There are no good options.

Thumbs up to York County's roaring housing market, which looks to have weathered a global pandemic, months-long restrictions and unprecedented unemployment rates.

Home sales were up a 37% in January over the same period last year, according to the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties. And sales increased 4% in 2020 over the year prior even after real estate agents were barred for weeks from showing homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A region's housing market is among the key indicators about the health of its economic health.

And so far in 2021, York County appears to be holding strong.