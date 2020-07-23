EDITORIAL: It's time for incompetent Dan Snyder to sell the Washington NFL franchise

YORK DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

Dan Snyder is the owner of Washington's NFL franchise.

Snyder has come under heavy criticism recently on several fronts.

Snyder only recently agreed to get rid of the Redskins nickname.

Recently, 15 former female employees accused team executives of sexual harassment.

It’s time for Dan Snyder to make a graceful exit.

Unfortunately, that’s highly unlikely to happen.

After all, Snyder has never done anything gracefully.

For years, Snyder has simply been — on multiple levels — one of the most incompetent owners in National Football League history.

In 21 years leading the Washington franchise, Snyder’s teams have gone 142-193-1. They’ve never won a single playoff game during that span, and they’ve never won more than 10 games in a season.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

By comparison, in the 21 years before Snyder bought the team, Washington was 184-143-1, earned 16 playoff victories and had nine seasons of 10 or more wins. Oh yeah, they also won three Super Bowl titles during that span.

What’s most sad, however, is that Snyder’s pitiful won-loss record is stellar in comparison to his record on other fronts.

Racist name: For years, Snyder stubbornly clung to the most racist nickname in all of sports — the Redskins.

Washington to shed 'Redskins' name and Indian head logo immediately, bowing to criticism

He grudgingly agreed to abandon that name recently, but only under intense financial pressure from team sponsors and business partners.

It was only when his bottom line was threatened that Snyder finally relented and did the right thing.

Bombshell report: Then, a bombshell report emerged from The Washington Post in which 15 former female employees accused team executives of sexual harassment and verbal abuse from 2006 to 2019.

Several of those accused were described as members of Snyder’s inner circle.

Snyder, personally, was not accused of any misconduct, but the women blamed him for understaffing the franchise’s human resources department and condoning a “sophomore” culture that they said contributed to how executives treated employees.

Before the report became public, Snyder denied several of the newspaper’s requests to respond to the allegations.

PR response: When it became apparent that the story was going to be published, Snyder came out with a preemptive strike in an attempt to soften the blow, parting ways with three high-ranking executives.

Snyder also vowed to revamp the team’s workplace culture and retained a prominent Washington attorney to conduct an internal review of the team's workplace protocols as well as the harassment allegations.

It's a classic public-relations move in response to a story that might harm a brand. Why didn't Snyder do something about the workplace culture years ago?

To be honest, it would be difficult to see how the brand of the Washington NFL franchise could be damaged further.

Snyder should sell: That’s why Snyder should sell the team immediately.

If he refuses, the other NFL owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell should employ every possible legal and ethical tactic to make him sell the team. After all, the damage done to Snyder's team does harm to the entire league.

The team’s fans, and decent folks of all political persuasions, should flood Snyder’s office with messages of every sort, demanding that he sell the team. Protests and boycotts should also be employed.

It may not work. Snyder will not easily relinquish his cash-cow NFL franchise. He's also been consistently averse to doing the right thing.

That doesn’t mean, however, that we shouldn’t use every reasonable measure to evict him.