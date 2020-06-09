CLOSE

Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally.

When CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two crew members were arrested live on-air May 29 while covering demonstrations in Minneapolis, viewers would have been forgiven for thinking there must have been some mistake.

After all, news gathering is protected by the First Amendment in the United States and police do not have a history of interfering with journalists covering such breaking events.

Like many aspects of American society, that history is evidently changing. Far from being an isolated incident, the arrest of the CNN team was a bellwether of police actions toward journalists during the ongoing nationwide #BlackLivesMatter and related protests. 

While Minnesota’s governor may have apologized for what he characterized as an inadvertent police action, journalists by the score have since reported being harassed, arrested, even assaulted by police in cities across the nation while reporting on protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, a Wall Street Journal reporter, news media from NBC News, the Los Angeles Times and the Denver Post, popular MSNBC business correspondent Ali Velshi — all have been among the hundreds of journalists threatened or injured in the past two weeks.

The U.S. Freedom Press Tracker reported more than 325 “press freedom incidents” between May 26 and June 6, including 50-plus arrests and more than 200 assaults. By contrast, there were only about 150 such incidents throughout all of 2019.

And there is ample video evidence, witness corroboration and first-hand reporting by journalists themselves to dismiss the notion that most of these incidents were unintentional or accidental.

What’s going on?

“Many reporters, photographers and press advocates,” reports the New York Times, “said the treatment of journalists by police officers in recent days reflected an erosion of trust in the news media that has seeped into law enforcement under President Trump, who has deemed critical coverage of his administration ‘fake news’ and has frequently labeled some news organizations and journalists with variants of the phrase ‘enemies of the people.’”

That’s dispiriting but hardly surprising. After all, the president has insulted and undermined the free press his entire administration — the better to persuade his core followers to believe his fantastical flights of illusion over accurately reported facts. His churlishness at news conferences is part of his brand, his demonizing of the media a stock feature of his carnivalesque campaign rallies. He has sued news organizations over opinion articles and arbitrarily withheld White House press credentials.

In short, he has been fighting with the media since day one. The media, under widespread physical attack, are now fighting back.

In Philadelphia, where multiple incidents of police violence against journalists have been documented, a consortium of more than 50 regional and national news organizations has petitioned city lawmakers to denounce the aggressive police tactics and protect reporters.

Back in Minneapolis, where police attacks on journalists continued despite a gubernatorial apology, two local law firms were joined by the American Civil Liberties Union in filing a class-action lawsuit, citing police violations of journalists’ First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights.

And the ACLU has joined Black Lives Matter in filing a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration and Attorney General William Barr for ordering the forcible removal of peaceful protesters — and the media documenting their protest — from Lafayette Square Park across the street from the White House so the president could stage a photo op.

This is not where America’s media should be spending its times, energies or limited resources. Nor should its practitioners need to fear retaliation from law enforcement for exercising its First Amendment rights.

A free press is the eyes and ears of the nation. During times of upheaval and change, it is especially vital the media provide as complete a picture as possible, absent restraint or threat. Efforts by police to impede newsgathering on a national scale are not only unprecedented and unpardonable, they’re unAmerican. They must stop.

PHOTOS: Peaceful protest for lost lives, celebrating communication
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Milynn Saxon, 5, of York City, as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd, to remember others who have died and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Saxon was at the rally with her mother, Natalie Saxon, her sister, Abby Fisher, and her nephew Athen Fisher, 7, both of West York. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Milynn Saxon, 5, of York City, as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd, to remember others who have died and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Saxon was at the rally with her mother, Natalie Saxon, her sister, Abby Fisher, and her nephew Athen Fisher, 7, both of West York. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Mia Nilee Johnson, 16, center left, and her mother Liz Morales, center right, both of York City, stand with about 100 others gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mia Nilee Johnson, 16, center left, and her mother Liz Morales, center right, both of York City, stand with about 100 others gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Spoken word artist, herbalist and intuitive healer Laile Wilson, currently of York City, performs as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Spoken word artist, herbalist and intuitive healer Laile Wilson, currently of York City, performs as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Mia Nilee Johnson, 16, left, and her mother Liz Morales, both of York City, stand with about 100 others gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mia Nilee Johnson, 16, left, and her mother Liz Morales, both of York City, stand with about 100 others gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Spoken word artist Melissa Colón, of York City, speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Spoken word artist Melissa ColÃ³n, of York City, speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Jennifer Tunno, of York Township, joins about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jennifer Tunno, of York Township, joins about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Event co-organizer Jamiel Alexander, of York City, speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Event co-organizer Jamiel Alexander, of York City, speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Event co-organizer Jamiel Alexander, back, and Sharee McFadden, both of York City, encourage dance and celebration as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Event co-organizer Jamiel Alexander, back, and Sharee McFadden, both of York City, encourage dance and celebration as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
York City Economic Development Specialist Sharee McFadden, of York City, speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Economic Development Specialist Sharee McFadden, of York City, speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Spoken word artist, herbalist and intuitive healer Laile Wilson, currently of York City, performs as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Spoken word artist, herbalist and intuitive healer Laile Wilson, currently of York City, performs as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
York City Police Commissioner Osborne "Moe" Robinson III as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Police Commissioner Osborne "Moe" Robinson III as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Kym Bey, back holds Serenity Bey, 8, both of York City, as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kym Bey, back holds Serenity Bey, 8, both of York City, as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Red Lion area poet Kennth Vincent Walker speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Red Lion area poet Kennth Vincent Walker speaks as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Montez Ritter, of York City, joins about 100 people gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Montez Ritter, of York City, joins about 100 people gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Artist and musician Jose Lopez, of York City, holds up his sign following a performance as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Lopez is also a drug and alcohol counselor. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Artist and musician Jose Lopez, of York City, holds up his sign following a performance as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Lopez is also a drug and alcohol counselor. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Sharee McFadden, left, and her mother Stephanie Seaton, both of York City, join about 100 people gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sharee McFadden, left, and her mother Stephanie Seaton, both of York City, join about 100 people gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Zhuhaiylah Cox, center, stands with her daughters Samirah Matthews, 11, and Saniyah Matthews, 10, all of York City, as they join about 100 people gathered at Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Zhuhaiylah Cox, center, stands with her daughters Samirah Matthews, 11, and Saniyah Matthews, 10, all of York City, as they join about 100 people gathered at Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
York City Police Commissioner, Osborne "Moe" Robinson III presents a piece of his writing as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Police Commissioner, Osborne "Moe" Robinson III presents a piece of his writing as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Emily Via, right, and Tarique Via, both of Mechanicsburg, join community members in a moment of silence while gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Emily Via, right, and Tarique Via, both of Mechanicsburg, join community members in a moment of silence while gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Timothy Rutherford, of West Manchester Township, with Recovering Rhythms, drums as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Timothy Rutherford, of West Manchester Township, with Recovering Rhythms, drums as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Athen Fisher, 7, of West York Borough, joins about 100 people gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Athen Fisher, 7, of West York Borough, joins about 100 people gathered in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich offers face masks to those without as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich offers face masks to those without as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Co-organizer Jamiel Alexander speaks as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Co-organizer Jamiel Alexander speaks as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Randy "C Smoke" Williams, of York City, performs as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Randy "C Smoke" Williams, of York City, performs as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks briefly as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks briefly as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
At its peak, about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Stephanie Seaton, of York City, speaks as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stephanie Seaton, of York City, speaks as community members gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Casey "Kat" Rossum, left, and her daughter London Lambert, 8, both of Kat Choreography LLC, perform as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Casey "Kat" Rossum, left, and her daughter London Lambert, 8, both of Kat Choreography LLC, perform as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Casey "Kat" Rossum, left, and her daughter London Lambert, 8, both of Kat Choreography LLC, perform as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to
Casey "Kat" Rossum, left, and her daughter London Lambert, 8, both of Kat Choreography LLC, perform as about 100 people gather in Continental Square in peaceful protest for George Floyd, to remember those who have died at the hands of police and to celebrate the communication experienced throughout the week between community members and officials in York City, Friday, June 5, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
