CLOSE

With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thumbs up to Red Lion resident Jerry Pilachowski for demonstrating what community-mindedness during a crisis looks like.

Pilachowski used the money from a bank-deferred mortgage payment to buy a few carloads of food and — voilà! — the Little Free Food Pantry was up, running and serving a very real community need.

“As we get deeper into this (pandemic), people have to get food,” he told the Dispatch’s Bill Kalina.

Dozens of people a day stop by the pantry — actually a tent attached to the back of Pilachowski’s SUV in front of his Cape Horn Road home. Those in need cart away groceries for free. Those who are able contribute to the cause by dropping off food or cash.

“The donors vary,” wrote Kalina, “from the local D&K Surplus Grocery to Tractor Supply Co. to the unemployed woman who emptied her purse of its $1.75 in change and offered it up.”

This is exactly the kind of neighbor-helping-neighbor initiative that will help all of us get through the challenges of the still-raging pandemic.

PHOTOS: Little Free Food Pantry in Red Lion becoming a popular stop
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Visitor's cars line up outside Jerry Pilachowski's Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Visitor's cars line up outside Jerry Pilachowski's Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kristina Kreeger of Lovettsville, Va., left, shops with her sister Julie Hivner of Windsor at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Kreeger was staying with her sister who was recuperating from surgery. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Hivner said she is currently out of work. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Kristina Kreeger of Lovettsville, Va., left, shops with her sister Julie Hivner of Windsor at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Kreeger was staying with her sister who was recuperating from surgery. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Hivner said she is currently out of work. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Mike Williams of Airville sorts through donated goods at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Williams asked to volunteer after visiting the pantry. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Mike Williams of Airville sorts through donated goods at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Williams asked to volunteer after visiting the pantry. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jerry Pilachowski walks past a sign at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The tented pantry, situated in front of his home and business, has been in operation for three weeks. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run it. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Pilachowski walks past a sign at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The tented pantry, situated in front of his home and business, has been in operation for three weeks. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run it. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Ford Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Ford Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Nycholee Conner of Red Lion stocks shelves at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Connor said she asked to volunteer there after passing it on the road. She works over 7 hours per day. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Nycholee Conner of Red Lion stocks shelves at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Connor said she asked to volunteer there after passing it on the road. She works over 7 hours per day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pantry volunteer Nychole Conner and Robert Sanchez, both of Red Lion, unload items to the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sanchez and his wife brought the donations. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilashowski, is situated in front of home and business. It&#39;s been providing food for the community for over three weeks. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Pantry volunteer Nychole Conner and Robert Sanchez, both of Red Lion, unload items to the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sanchez and his wife brought the donations. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilashowski, is situated in front of home and business. It's been providing food for the community for over three weeks. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jerry Pilachowski looks for room in his Excursion SUV where he stores extra supplies at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Pilachowski looks for room in his Excursion SUV where he stores extra supplies at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at: https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jeff O'Neill of Red Lion drops off a donation at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo
Jeff O'Neill of Red Lion drops off a donation at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Anna Davis of Red Lion perused the food at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo
Anna Davis of Red Lion perused the food at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Mike Williams, left, passes Denise Sanchez of Red Lion who was dropping off donations with her husband Robert at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Mike Williams, left, passes Denise Sanchez of Red Lion who was dropping off donations with her husband Robert at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pantry, created by Jerry Pilachowski and situated in front of his home and business, has been providing food for the community for over three weeks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Pilachowski stows extra food into his Excursion SUV at the Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. A GoFundMe page for the pantry is at https://bit.ly/3eHgF77. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jerry Pilachowski imposes common-sense shopping rules at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Pilachowski imposes common-sense shopping rules at his Little Free Food Pantry on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He created the pantry, which is situated in front of his home and business. He's been using his own money plus monetary and food donations to run the pantry which has had an increase of activity over its three weeks of operation. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Thumbs down to the Michigan lawmaker who attended a session on the floor of the state Senate last week wearing a face mask that depicted the Confederate flag. 

    State Sen. Dale Zorn at first denied the face covering presented the loathsome imagery, but photographs put the lie to that defense. He then blamed the mask’s manufacturer — his wife — before finally owning up and issuing an apology on Twitter.

    By then, the damage had been done.

    “As someone who has fought for civil rights his entire life,” said Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on MSNBC, “as the first black lieutenant governor in the history of Michigan, as the first black person to preside over the Michigan state Senate, it was appalling and disgusting to see a Confederate flag chosen as the face mask by a sitting state senator.”

    No better are the Confederate flags being flown at so-called “reopen-the-government” rallies in places like Michigan and Buffalo, New York.

    The image of the Confederate flag has no place in current society outside of a museum. It is a symbol of bigotry, intolerance and domestic terrorism and should be reviled as such.

    Thumbs up to the apparent decision to dial back the daily marathons that had become the White House coronavirus response team’s televised updates.

    First and worst, very little updating was ever communicated during the sometimes two-plus-hour sessions. From the get-go, these gatherings — held in a briefing room that has not been visited by a White House press secretary in over a year — were chiefly exercises in presidential self-congratulations. 

    President Donald Trump often hijacked the proceedings to brag about his self-proclaimed stellar response (invariably pointing to his largely toothless ban on travel form China) even as the rate of infections and fatalities spiraled ever higher.

    Meanwhile, serious questions from the media were met with deflection and derision, and the actual experts were often left to walk back or even correct Trump’s misinformed statements on, for example, the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

    The nadir came Thursday when Trump wondered aloud whether injections of disinfectant could be used to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Medical professionals nationwide raced to warn the public off any such experimentation.

    Trump wrapped up Friday’s session in a record 22 minutes without taking questions, and the task force hasn’t held a public update since.

    Sometimes less is more. That’s especially true of the president and his self-serving, substance-starved updates.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2020/04/27/editorial-true-display-public-service/3030630001/