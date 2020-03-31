CLOSE

The United States' leading infectious-disease expert says the US will see "millions of cases" of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths. Wochit

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Southern teachers, students reacquaint during parade
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Southern Elementary School second grade teacher Deanna Fearon tapes a sign to a vehicle outside the school before the start of the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. Fearon spearheaded the idea to create the event. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern Elementary School second grade teacher Deanna Fearon tapes a sign to a vehicle outside the school before the start of the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. Fearon spearheaded the idea to create the event. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern Elementary School third grade teacher Heather Carrigan and her husband Brad tape a sign to a vehicle outside the school before the start of the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to their students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern Elementary School third grade teacher Heather Carrigan and her husband Brad tape a sign to a vehicle outside the school before the start of the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to their students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
From left, Faith Lindamore, a Southern Elementary School third grader; her sister Lizzy Royal, a Southern Elementary School fifth grader; Samantha Morris, a Southern Elementary School first grader; her sister Michele, a Southern Elementary School sixth grader; and their mother Kim, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
From left, Faith Lindamore, a Southern Elementary School third grader; her sister Lizzy Royal, a Southern Elementary School fifth grader; Samantha Morris, a Southern Elementary School first grader; her sister Michele, a Southern Elementary School sixth grader; and their mother Kim, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Brittney Smith and her daughter Adalynn, a Southern Elementary School second grader, wave to passing teachers during the Southern York County School District elementary school teacher's parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Brittney Smith and her daughter Adalynn, a Southern Elementary School second grader, wave to passing teachers during the Southern York County School District elementary school teacher's parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers decorate their cars as they formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers decorate their cars as they formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Amy Chilinguerian and her children Leanna, a Shrewsbury Elementary School second grader, and Thomas, a Southern Middle School seventh grader, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Amy Chilinguerian and her children Leanna, a Shrewsbury Elementary School second grader, and Thomas, a Southern Middle School seventh grader, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
From left, Carolyn Briggs, April Hines, Joe Briggs, Chloe Briggs, 14, and Angelo Burton, 5, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Chloe is an eighth grader at Southern Middle school and Angelo is in kindergarten at Shrewsbury Elementary. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
From left, Carolyn Briggs, April Hines, Joe Briggs, Chloe Briggs, 14, and Angelo Burton, 5, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Chloe is an eighth grader at Southern Middle school and Angelo is in kindergarten at Shrewsbury Elementary. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers used signs to greet students during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers used signs to greet students during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers decorate their cars as they formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers decorate their cars as they formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Siblings, from left, Lexie, a Southern Elementary School third grader; Declan, a Southern second grader; and Abby, 5, display the signs they made during the Southern York County School District elementary school teacher's parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Siblings, from left, Lexie, a Southern Elementary School third grader; Declan, a Southern second grader; and Abby, 5, display the signs they made during the Southern York County School District elementary school teacher's parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Now, more than ever, we need our distractions.

    That’s why it gets more than little tiresome when some holier-than-thou folks on social media feel the need to disparage others who are still actively engaging in, and caring about, their favorite meaningless diversions.

    Oh, the horrors.

    The more sanctimonious among us seem to believe you aren’t taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously if you simultaneously still care about the latest recruit by your favorite sports team, the latest plot line in your favorite TV series or the latest love interest of your favorite celebrity.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    Well folks, here’s a news bulletin: Most of us are quite capable doing both. They are not mutually exclusive.

    In fact, if you want a sure-fire recipe to send someone into a state of deep, dark depression, just sentence that person to watch a dozen hours of cable-news coverage over one 24-hour period. When that day is over, that pour soul will most likely resemble a quivering bowl of anxiety gelatin.

    WellSpan Health confirms first COVID-19 patient death

    Some social-media pundits seem to take special delight in ripping sports fans who still have the audacity to care about something as inconsequential as baseball, football or basketball while thousands of folks are sick and dying.

    For example, Penn State football fans and local golfers have come under fire recently on social media. The PSU followers were ripped for paying attention to Nittany Lions news during an international crisis. Golfers were similarly blasted for wondering when the local courses might reopen.

    The critics said caring about such trivial topics during such as serious time was insensitive and tone deaf.

    Need for entertainment in times of crisis: Well, our nation’s leaders have long understood that, especially in times of crisis, we still need some entertainment.

    That’s why, during World War I and World War II, the games, movies and the concerts continued on, while our young men were dying by the thousands on foreign soil.

    That didn’t mean we didn’t care about the daily calamity unfolding before us. It just meant we needed a respite from the seemingly never-ending storm of horrific news.

    Most everyone understands that many of our favorite distractions are, at their very core, frivolous and unimportant. That why they’re called distractions.

    EDITORIAL: Magical thinking won’t stop virus

    Most everyone also understands that the COVID-19 outbreak is a heartbreaking and serious situation.

    There’s no doubt that we must all listen to the health experts who tell us to stay at home whenever possible, and if you must venture out for life-sustaining activities, employ proper physical distancing.

    There’s also no doubt, however, that keeping up with the latest news about your favorite athlete, actor or singer is not going to do any harm to anyone who has COVID-19.

    A momentary cure for cabin fever: The only thing it might do is brighten your day, improve your mental health and provide a brief pause from our national case of acute cabin fever.

    It might also help you realize that we will eventually escape from this scourge and return to some semblance of a normal life. That may be months, even years, down the road, but it’s still a much-needed glimmer of hope for all of us.

    Until that happens, we are in desperate need of our distractions, wherever we can find them.

    Ex-Penn Stater Allen Robinson uses foundation to help students get meals during pandemic

    So, go ahead, and binge watch that HBO series you’ve been meaning to catch up on, go out in the backyard and do a little chipping and putting (with proper physical distancing, of course) or visit your bookmarked sports websites to see what your favorite team is up to these days.

    Most of all, don’t let the self-appointed, morally-superior, social-media critics make you feel guilty about it.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2020/03/31/editorial-now-more-than-ever-we-desperately-need-our-distractions/5086643002/