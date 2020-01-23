CLOSE

Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

There are many blurry images at the National Archives.

Ink that is several centuries old fades. Paintings are damaged by age. Improper storage makes film brittle and cracked.

But the mission of the archive remains clear: It preserves the historic documents of our country.

Apparently someone at the archives needs to be reminded of that.

An exhibit at the National Archives in D.C. celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. 

One of the first images to greet visitors was a large color photograph by Mario Tama of Getty Images taken on Jan. 21, 2017, of the Women's March on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. It showed thousands of women, and some men, with a variety of signs, many wearing the bright pink, often handmade hats that were a feature of that protest.

But a closer look showed something disturbing about this image. Some of the signs had been blurred.

PHOTOS: The Women's March on Washington
Posted!

A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Protesters walk across Constitution Avenue near the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters come out of the Federal Center SW metro station to attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A young girl is shown at a protest, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Protesters march by the U.S. Consulate General building, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Demonstrators head down 2nd Ave. S. during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Demonstrators gather in Public Square during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Demonstrators depart from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
A man and woman share a moment as demonstrators gather in support of the Women's March on Washington in Halifax on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
Members of The Women Of The Earth Drummers play the Red Hawk Medicine Drum to warm up the crowd before start of the Women's March on Maine on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 at the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine. (Joe Phelan/The Kennebec Journal via AP)
A youngster gives a peace sign as she sits around the neck of one of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
A statue of Daniel Webster is seen wearing a pink pussy hat and red equality shirt during the New Hampshire Women's Day of Action and Unity rally in front of the State House in Concord, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)
A woman linked arm-in-arm wipes away a tear as demonstrators gather in support of the Women's March on Washington in Halifax on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
A protester goes nose to nose with a woman participating in the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.
Crowds of both men and women walk toward the staging area for the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People take pictures with their signs in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
The Callahan sisters, of Long Valley, New Jeresy, take a selfie in front of the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 21. Amanda J. Cain photo
Vivian Duncan, of Mendocino, California, holds up her sign at the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.
Mary Rylander and Claire Griffith, right, both of Greenwood, South Carolina, laugh while waiting for the start of the Woman's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.
Rachelle Beaudoin, of Peterborough, N.H., waits in line to board the bus at DillantâHopkins Airport, in Keene, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, that will head to Washington for the Women's March on Saturday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
A woman displays her sign during the Woman's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.
A group of women, including Pottstown, Pennsylvania, resident Cara Burrell, far right, pose for a photo during the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Alyssa Pressler photo.
Protesters gather beside the stage at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters gather on Independence Avenue for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A woman wears a cat mask backwards as she prepares to participate in a march protesting President Donald Trump Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
A young girl holds a protest sign as she participates in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
A protester laughs about her sign during the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
A woman, puts her fist up in the air, as she yells "Love Trumps Hate", near a protest area on 9th and Independence, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
A woman, holds on to a fence, near 12th and Independence as she watches the big screen, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
Steve Miller, of New Brunswick, NJ, shows his support by marching for his daughter Keira, 1, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
Rosemary Lapka, of Boston, shows off her Hillary Rodham Clinton poster, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
Thousands of people gather to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo
Rally Bus Captain Deb Yonick, left, of Codorus Township, speaks as the bus departs York en route to join more than 1 million others for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
New arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
Numbers make their through Lincoln Park en route to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 500,000 people rally during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)
    According to The Washington Post, at least four of the signs protesters were holding had been altered in the photo the Archives was displaying. On one sign reading "God Hates Trump," Trump had been smudged out. A sign that said “Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women” had the word Trump blurred out. At the march featuring the pussy hat, a sign that said “If my vagina could shoot bullets, it’d be less REGULATED” had “vagina” blurred out, and another reading “This Pussy Grabs Back” has the word “Pussy” erased.

    The decision to change the photo had been made by a number of people putting the exhibit together, and David S. Ferriero, the archivist of the United States who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009, knew about the alterations.

    “As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy,” Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said in an emailed statement to the Post. “Our mission is to safeguard and provide access to the nation’s most important federal records, and our exhibits are one way in which we connect the American people to those records. Modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records.”

    In other words, the National Archives decided it didn't want to offend the president and his supporters, so it changed an image.

    The archives made a point of saying it didn't modify the archival photo, just the image that was on display. It has since removed the altered image and will be replacing it with an unaltered one, a statement said.

    It also admitted it was wrong to change the image in the first place.

    But better than apologizing would have been recognizing that altering an image goes against the mission of the National Archives.

    History is not pretty. There are many documents in the National Archives that are horrifying, from manifests of slave ships to the Dred Scott decision to the Indian Removal Act of 1830. There are photos from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam. 

    None of them have been changed to avoid political controversy. None of them have been softened to help people connect. Instead they are displayed and preserved as the primary sources they are, showing us a glimpse of a certain point in history.

    Jan. 21, 2017, was one of those points in history. Hundreds of thousands of people descended on Washington to protest the new president and his views on women. 

    The words written on their signs that day should not be blurred in an Orwellian attempt to appease the Trump administration and its followers. The fact that the National Archives tried to change this moment in history, apparently without even being asked to do so, is enough to show that the mission of the archives itself is becoming blurred.

