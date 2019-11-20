McGlynn (Photo: Lock Haven University Athletics)

Thumbs up to Dallastown High grad Brandon McGlynn. It might not be the sports career he envisioned, but the Lock Haven University student found a new passion after injuries ended his basketball-playing days.

He also discovered a new life path that will help others facing similar struggles.

Last year, as a freshman at Lock Haven, McGlynn collided with a teammate on the court, suffering the latest in a string of concussions he’s dealt with during years of play.

This time, though, the symptoms didn’t abate. He redshirted the 2018-19 season, eventually deciding the headaches and memory loss weren’t going away and it was time to end his playing career.

Lock Haven coach Mike Nestor suspected that might be the case and had planted an idea in McGlynn’s mind: Become a student coach.

Research during McGlynn’s recovery had also sparked an interest in the benefits of exercise for the human body, and he became a health science major concentrating in physical therapy.

This year, the Bald Eagles new student coach was tasked with implementing a new strength and conditioning program, and Nestor said the team has responded well.

In addition to taking the players through workouts, Brandon is responsible for attending all six practices per week, each game and updating social media for the program, on top of his 16 credits. He said the workload can be daunting, especially because he still suffers from daily headaches and memory loss issues.

“What I am doing right now is completely different than what I thought that I would be doing a year ago,” McGlynn said. “Life (can) hit you in a different way and it opens up a lot of doors, and it’s very eye-opening, if you let it be. Whether you want to take that as a positive thing or a negative thing is up to you. You have the choice to decide your own destiny, so take it into your own hands and be the best version of yourself.”

Thumbs up: A group of local artists also have taken an unfortunate situation and turned it into a positive.

Before 2017, the walking bridge over the railroad tracks on North Penn Street in York City was often vandalized by taggers, including gang members trying to mark their territory.

But two years ago the span became Penn Street Art Bridge project, one of the few legally sanctioned places where graffiti artists are allowed to work in York City. Anybody can paint whenever they choose, without prior permission or risk of arrest.

While anybody with the urge to be creative is welcome, a group of graffiti artists calling themselves the York Bomb Squad frequent and maintain the site.

Since the bridge was transformed, squad member Jaysin Jefferson said, he and his fellow artists try to create works that inspire and motivate others.

Since the bridge was transformed, squad member Jaysin Jefferson said, he and his fellow artists try to create works that inspire and motivate others.

"This is forward-thinking for the community to allow something like this in the area," he said. "To allow artists to express themselves."

Thumbs down: We don’t know for sure, but we suspect this is covered pretty thoroughly in Crime 101: If you have to rob a place, for gosh sake don’t target a doughnut shop.

What could possibly go wrong? Well …

It took a Northern York County Regional officer all of two minutes to nab a suspect in the Nov. 12 robbery of the Dunkin’ Donuts on North George Street in North York.

Northern Regional Officer Erika Eiker

Now, despite any stereotype you might have heard about doughnut-loving cops, Officer Erika Eiker was not actually in the shop when the bandana-wearing robber ran behind the counter around 12:37 p.m., ripped a cash drawer from a register and ran back out.

But she was close enough to make an impressively quick bust.

Eiker has been on the force since 2010, according to Deputy Chief Dave Lash, who said “she’s an aggressive, driven officer who gives her best on a daily basis."

Nice work, officer.

