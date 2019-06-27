Thumbs up: To the supporters of York Catholic High School, where a campaign to upgrade the 60-year-old building raised more money than expected.

It was estimated the campaign would raise about $4 million, but so far it has received about $6.5 million, which completely covers the renovations, according to principal Katie Seufert.

"The success of the campaign is the reason we can do it," Seufert said. "We're really blessed to have community support beyond what we imagined."

Work this summer will include renovating classrooms, adding air conditioning and an elevator and building a turf field, Seufert said.

In the summer of 2020, the school will convert the study hall, chapel and library space into a new STEM wing, and it will add a media center and a student center with a chapel and college career counseling center.

"We're so grateful to the community and alumni for their recognition of Catholic values," Seufert said.

Thumbs up: To the workers and volunteers at The Lehman Center.

The center is run by the Children's Aid Society, and it provides free care 24 hours a day for children under age 7.

Any parent who is afraid they might harm their child, who feels overwhelmed by taking care of the child or who just has nowhere else to leave the child in an emergency can contact The Lehman Center at 400 W. Market St. for help.

The center might have been able to help Lauren Elizabeth Ryman, 25, of Red Lion, who has been charged the third-degree felony of child endangerment after allegedly passing out from drinking while taking care of her 10-month-old baby.

Ryman told The York Dispatch she's very remorseful for what happened, although she maintains the details of what happened "got a little twisted." Ryman noted that her son was completely unharmed.

Jennifer Stabley, the baby's grandmother, said she went to Ryman's house after Ryman called her and said she couldn't handle being a mother anymore, according to court documents. When Stabley couldn't get into the house and could hear the baby crying, she called state police.

Ryman, who is raising the baby by herself while the baby's father is in prison, was found passed out, with the baby in the room crying.

If you are a parent and need emergency help caring for your child, call The Lehmen Center at 800-635-6619 or 717-845-5771, or visit the Children's Aid Society online at www.cassd.org.

Thumbs up; To Robert Mueller, who, without fuss, will obey a subpoena and testify before two House committees on July 17.

It's sad that we are giving a thumbs up to someone for doing what is legally required of them. After all, anyone who receives a subpoena from a congressional committee is supposed to show up at that time and place. That's what a subpoena means.

But that doesn't seem to matter to many of the members of this administration who have been subpoenaed and chosen not to obey. From Attorney General William Barr to aide Kellyanne Conway, White House officials seem to treat congressional subpoenas as an invitation that they can accept or refuse as they wish.

Mueller, of course, is doing the right thing. He has said he has no new information to give beyond what was written in his 400+-page report, and yet he will still stand before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees next month to give sworn testimony about the special counsel investigation.

We would expect nothing else from him.

