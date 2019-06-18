Teaching assistant Leonardo Baker, second right, greets students arriving at Franklin High School Wednesday morning, Dec. 12, 2018, in Seattle. High school students are getting more sleep in Seattle, according to a study on later school start times. Teenagers at Franklin and another Seattle high school wore activity monitors to discover whether a later start to the school day would help them get more sleep. It did, adding 34 minutes of slumber a night, and they reported less daytime sleepiness and grades improved. The Seattle School District changed from a 7:50 a.m. start time to 8:45 a.m. in the fall of 2016 for high schools and most middle schools, joining dozens of other U.S. school districts adopting later starts to fight teen sleep deprivation. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Photo: Elaine Thompson / AP)

Thumbs up: Health care professionals have been saying for years that teens aren’t getting enough sleep, but if they did they’d probably do better in school.

It’s a wake-up call not all school administrators have heard, although South Western School District did push back its high schoolers’ start time about 12 years ago.

Now Central York’s school board is considering following suit.

A district committee last week released a preliminary schedule that would bring elementary students in earlier and the secondary students later. Elementary students would shift from starting at 9 a.m. to starting at 7:45 a.m., and secondary students would switch from 7:45 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.

Details still need to be addressed — such as a solid transportation schedule — but the school board is on the right track.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association and National Sleep Foundation all say teens need between about 8½ to 9½ hours of sleep.

A 2017 study from the New Jersey Department of Education looked at statewide data for schools with later start times, and Pennsylvania is scheduled to release its own data in October, Snell said.

A Pennsylvania Senate resolution passed in September authorized a study led by the Joint State Government Commission. The resolution memo cited research that lack of proper sleep for teens creates a higher risk for physical and mental health problems, suicidal thoughts and decline in academic performance.

Central York school board President Eric Wolfgang noted the state might mandate later secondary start times, and now is when the district should involve the community and figure out logistics.

"Rather than have them tell us what's best for us, I'd rather have us be ahead of that curve," he said.

Sounds like the board is spending its time wisely.

Thumbs up: … Or perhaps “cheers!” is more appropriate praise for the six York City brewers that once again pooled their skills on a new IPA to benefit a good cause.

Collusion Tap Works, Liquid Hero Brewery, Mudhook, Crystal Ball, Gift Horse and Old Forge brewing companies teamed up last year to dedicate "York City Six Volume 1" to the York City Police Department.

Buy Photo York City Police Chief Troy Bankert accepts a check for $1200 from York City 6 brewing collaborative from their first collaborative brewing project during a press conference unveiling Volume 2, a mango session IPA, at Collusion Tap Works in York City, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The six York City breweries--Mudhook Brewery, Liquid Hero Brewery, Crystal Ball Brewing Company, Collusion Tap Works, Gift Horse Brewing Company and Old Forge Brewing Company--will donate one dollar from each pint sold at each of the breweries to York County Veterans Outreach. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police Chief Troy Bankert was on hand to accept the $1,200 proceeds Saturday at Collusion Tap Works’ South Howard Street location, where the group also unveiled its new brew, a hazy India Pale Ale with a mango twist.

One dollar from each pint of the new recipe sold will go York County Veterans Outreach.

Jesse De Salvo, owner of Crystal Ball Brewing Co., had worked with the veterans group on an earlier fundraiser, so he reached out about making it the second ever beneficiary of the brewers’ collaboration.

Collusion Tap Works owner Jared Barnes is a Navy veteran, so it was a great fit for the team.

One hundred percent of this year's proceeds will help local veterans, as the veterans' outreach is volunteer-based, with no overhead cost, said Kevin Eck, president of York County Veterans Outreach.

The nonprofit supports veterans directly and also aids state and local government organizations that connect them with needed services, he said.

York County has more than 30,000 veterans and surviving spouses, Eck added.

So raise a pint in honor of York City’s benevolent brewers — and support our local veterans.

