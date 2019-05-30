LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thumbs-up: Memorial Day is supposed to be much more than just a day off from work and a reason to have family picnic.

It’s supposed to be a day when we remember and honor the military personnel who perished while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Fortunately, at sites all across York County on Monday, there were plenty of folks who did their best to recognize the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our nation free.

One man, York’s Aaron Lax, hoisted a 50-pound log onto his shoulder while preparing to run in the annual York Gold Star 5K. The log carried the names of fallen service members. Lax, who served with the 1st Infantry and 101st Airborne on two deployments to Afghanistan, was running the 5K in honor of his friend, Demetrius Frison, who was killed in action May 10, 2011.

Aaron Lax, of York, hoists a 50 pound log onto his shoulder as he prepares to run in the 7th annual York Gold Star 5K, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. The log carries names of fallen service members. Lax, who served with the 1st Infantry and 101st Airborne on two deployments to Afghanistan, was running the 5K in honor of his friend Demetrius Frison, who was killed in action May 10, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo
Aaron Lax, of York, hoists a 50 pound log onto his shoulder as he prepares to run in the 7th annual York Gold Star 5K, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. The log carries names of fallen service members. Lax, who served with the 1st Infantry and 101st Airborne on two deployments to Afghanistan, was running the 5K in honor of his friend Demetrius Frison, who was killed in action May 10, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Aaron Lax of York hoists a 50 pound log onto his shoulder that carries names of fallen service members as he prepares to run in the 7th annual York Gold Star 5K, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. Lax, who served with the 1st Infantry and 101st Airborne on two deployments to Afghanistan, was running the 5K in honor of his friend Demetrius Frison who was killed in action May 10, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo
Aaron Lax of York hoists a 50 pound log onto his shoulder that carries names of fallen service members as he prepares to run in the 7th annual York Gold Star 5K, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. Lax, who served with the 1st Infantry and 101st Airborne on two deployments to Afghanistan, was running the 5K in honor of his friend Demetrius Frison who was killed in action May 10, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
About 100 runners sprint from the starting line during the York Gold Star 5K, Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Veteran's Memorial Gold Star Peace & Healing Gardens. John A. Pavoncello photo
About 100 runners sprint from the starting line during the York Gold Star 5K, Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Veteran's Memorial Gold Star Peace & Healing Gardens. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
About 100 runners sprint from the starting line during the York Gold Star 5K, Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Veteran's Memorial Gold Star Peace & Healing Gardens. John A. Pavoncello photo
About 100 runners sprint from the starting line during the York Gold Star 5K, Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Veteran's Memorial Gold Star Peace & Healing Gardens. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
About 100 runners sprint from the starting line during the York Gold Star 5K, Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Peace & Healing Gardens. John A. Pavoncello photo
About 100 runners sprint from the starting line during the York Gold Star 5K, Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Peace & Healing Gardens. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A group of friends make their annual Memorial Day float down the Codorus Creek from Bantz Park to John Rudy Park, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A group of friends make their annual Memorial Day float down the Codorus Creek from Bantz Park to John Rudy Park, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A group of friends make their annual Memorial Day float down the Codorus Creek from Bantz Park to John Rudy Park, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A group of friends make their annual Memorial Day float down the Codorus Creek from Bantz Park to John Rudy Park, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A wreath is placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during the 10th annual Vietnam Veterans of America Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A wreath is placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during the 10th annual Vietnam Veterans of America Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Edward Rice, left, brother of SSgt. Calvin C. Rice, and Eric Kirkland, both of York, look at a replica of a plaque to be placed on the Penn Park flag pole in honor of SSgt. Rice, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. The flag pole was dedicated on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019 in memory of the fallen soldier who, in just six months in Vietnam earned the Bronze Star, two Army Commendation medals and a Silver Star. John A. Pavoncello photo
Edward Rice, left, brother of SSgt. Calvin C. Rice, and Eric Kirkland, both of York, look at a replica of a plaque to be placed on the Penn Park flag pole in honor of SSgt. Rice, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. The flag pole was dedicated on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019 in memory of the fallen soldier who, in just six months in Vietnam earned the Bronze Star, two Army Commendation medals and a Silver Star. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York resident Edward Rice, left, brother of Staff Sgt. Calvin C. Rice, and Eric Kirkland, also of York, look at a replica of a plaque to be placed on the Penn Park flagpole in honor of Staff Sgt. Rice, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. The flagpole was dedicated on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019 in memory of the fallen soldier who, in just six months in Vietnam, earned the Bronze Star, two Army Commendation medals and a Silver Star. John A. Pavoncello photo
York resident Edward Rice, left, brother of Staff Sgt. Calvin C. Rice, and Eric Kirkland, also of York, look at a replica of a plaque to be placed on the Penn Park flagpole in honor of Staff Sgt. Rice, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. The flagpole was dedicated on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019 in memory of the fallen soldier who, in just six months in Vietnam, earned the Bronze Star, two Army Commendation medals and a Silver Star. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes, left, and York City Police Chief Troy Bankert salute after placing a wreath at the Soldiers Memorial in Penn Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes, left, and York City Police Chief Troy Bankert salute after placing a wreath at the Soldiers Memorial in Penn Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, hugs Edward Rice after presenting him and his family with a proclamation from the state Senate honoring his brother Staff Sgt. Calvin C. Rice, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, hugs Edward Rice after presenting him and his family with a proclamation from the state Senate honoring his brother Staff Sgt. Calvin C. Rice, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A group of friends make their annual Memorial Day float down the Codorus Creek from Bantz Park to John Rudy Park, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A group of friends make their annual Memorial Day float down the Codorus Creek from Bantz Park to John Rudy Park, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Vietnam Veterans of America 10th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Vietnam Memorial in the York Expo Center, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The County of York and City of York Memorial Day Wreath Laying and Flagpole Dedication, Monday May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Others found different, more traditional, ways to honor our greatest heroes.

    No matter the method, the folks who attended the various events were doing their best to make sure that our honored dead will never be forgotten.

    That is the true reason for the holiday. Their service and their sacrifice must always be remembered and recognized.

    Students excel during mock job interviews at Hannah Penn K-8 in York City, Thursday, May 23, 2019. York Dispatch

    Thumbs-up: Getting students prepared for the real world is one of the most important jobs that our educators perform.

    That’s why the folks from the York City School District deserve plaudits for a recent program at Hannah Penn K-8, where professionals and business leaders staged mock interviews with students.

    Mock interviews test York City students for real world

    About 70 eighth graders participated in the program — an effort by English language arts teacher Janel Sager — sharing portfolios including quotes, Instagram photos, teacher recommendations and short personal essays.

    Participants were judged based on portfolio, interview questions and other factors such as greeting and professional dress. Sager told interviewers to be gentle but tough, because “some of them — they need to hear it — the real thing,” she said.

    Sager said students valued the feedback. The process also gave students a chance to flip the script and ask their interviewers about their greatest achievements. It gave the students an opportunity to learn about the traits that can make people successful after school.

    The mock interviews should give them a taste of what they will face in the real world and will help them develop the skills necessary to succeed in their work careers.

    It's a program that should most definitely continue.

    Thumbs-up: High school sports officials take a lot of abuse from fans, coaches and players — most of it undeserved.

    Despite the jabs and jeers, they continue to do their necessary but thankless jobs, week in and week out.

    Most do it because they love the games and they love the kids. The monetary rewards are certainly minimal.

    In the York area, however, the high school basketball officials have taken their support of scholastic athletics to an even higher level.

    Nearly two decades ago, local officials created memorial team sportsmanship awards and a scholarship fund to honor the memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York-area basketball official from 1981 to 1995. She died from leukemia in 1997.

    Since then, the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships.

    Six New Oxford boys' basketball players earn $78,000 in Gretchen Wolf Swartz scholarships

    This year alone, a whopping $116,000 in scholarships were awarded to six students from the New Oxford boys’ basketball program ($78,000) and two students from the York High girls’ basketball program ($38,000). Students from those programs were honored because of the sportsmanship displayed by those programs throughout the 2018-2019 season. The local officials determined the winners.

    York High's Jae Fitch and Adrionna Harris get $38,000 in scholarships from Swartz Fund

    The area officials, the honored teams and the individual scholarship winners are all deserving of a big thumbs-up.

