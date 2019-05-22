Story Highlights Harley-Davidson is expected to add 450 jobs to its Springettsbury Township plant.

The Harley-Davidson York plant.

Thumbs-up: The news that hundreds of new jobs are coming to York is always welcome.

Last week, it was revealed that York County is expected to soon see a sizable economic boost as early as July when Harley-Davidson wraps up its $150 million expansion project at its Springettsbury Township plant.

A company spokesman confirmed that the expansion project — which is expected to bring 450 jobs — is expected to conclude in the next two months.

York County expects to see a $200 million economic impact from the construction of the expansion alone, according to York County Economic Alliance President Kevin Schreiber.

That doesn't include the contributions of those 450 employees — 90% of whom will be new hires — and their effects on the local economy.

"It's a very, very big deal," Schreiber said. "It just adds more caliber to York County's legitimacy as a strong face of manufacturing."

Even better news, according to Harley, all of the new employees will be full-time staff, with 85 being salaried. The rest will work hourly.

In 2018, the company decided to consolidate its Kansas City plant operations into the Springettsbury Township facility after its 2017 year-end results, when sales dropped 6.7% worldwide and 8.5% in the U.S. compared with 2016. Roughly 800 jobs were lost.

Yes, we feel badly for the folks in Kansas City. It was a severe blow for them. York has also experienced similar job losses in the past. It’s no fun.

Still, that’s the nature of the capitalistic system. There are winners and losers.

In this case, it's good to see York come out on the winning side.

Jeffrey Henry, left, and son Justin are being recognized for sustainability and energy efficiency in building at the York Builders Association awards ceremony on Thursday. The featured home is located at 2716 Farnham Ln, York.

Thumbs-up: Going green is something that’s in everyone’s best interests.

It’s good for the environment, obviously, and it also provides a safer and healthier future for our children and grandchildren.

That’s because climate change is a clear and present danger to our planet and we must do everything we can to slow it, if not stop it. Only the most ardent, head-in-the-sand climate-change deniers would dispute that.

Individually, we must do our part, but individual action is not enough. We can’t heal our planet without the cooperation and support of our businesses.

That’s why it was encouraging to see the York Builders Association recently recognize Jeffrey L. Henry Inc., a family-owned building and remodeling company, for energy-efficient and sustainable home construction.

The York Township company should be applauded for recently receiving the Peak Green Award for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability at the association's annual awards ceremony May 9.

Getting a corporate buy-in for going green is absolutely vital in the climate fight that lies ahead. Hopefully others will follow the lead of Jeffrey L. Henry Inc.

Taryn Blake is the owner of Taryn Blake Events, a York-based wedding and event planning company. Forbes recently featured Blake in an article about entrepreneurs who are shaking up the wedding industry.

Thumbs-up: York County is known as a conservative place. It’s not often referred to as a style trendsetter.

Taryn Blake is doing her best to change that.

Blake is a wedding and event planner based in York County. Forbes recently featured Blake's company, Taryn Blake Events, in an online article about seven entrepreneurs who are shaking up the wedding industry.

Blake’s company tends to attract clients with their own distinct style who don't want a wedding that looks like it's been pulled straight from the pages of Martha Stewart Weddings, Blake said.

She makes sure her clients know it's OK to step outside that box and that they can plan a wedding that reflects who they are and what's important to them without following the herd.

Blake’s business plan seems to be working quite well. She and her team will plan close to 50 events next year — including weddings, corporate functions and other events — in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

With Blake’s help, maybe conservative York County will become known as a place that also welcomes and nurtures creative individuals who boast a distinctive style.

