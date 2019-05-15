Story Highlights Courtney Coppersmith is enjoying a standout college softball season.

York County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Runkle (Photo: Submitted)

Thumbs up: Deputy Mark Runkle and two of his associates are deserving of all of the accolades that are coming their way.

Runkle, a York County sheriff's deputy, likely saved the life of a distraught teen who tried to jump from the seventh floor of the York County Judicial Center.

Runkle was stationed on that floor, conducting security, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, when it happened, according to York County Sheriff Richard Keuerleber.

"He was at the right place at the right time," Keuerleber said of Runkle.

The youth walked over to the chest-high glass and metal railing that overlooks the judicial center's atrium and started to climb over it.

"He had one leg over the railing, as if he were going to jump or fall" when Runkle spotted him, Keuerleber said.

Runkle had just a split second to act, according to Assistant Chief Steven Diehl of the sheriff's office. Runkle pulled the youth to safety, then radioed for assistance, Keuerleber said.

Two of the sheriff's supervisors, Sgts. Bret Wallace and Bienamino Lopez, were already on the seventh floor and took control, according to the sheriff.

After being saved, the teen lay curled on the floor next to the railing, with deputies comforting and monitoring him.

Keuerleber rightfully praised his deputies for their actions.

We agree. Well done, deputies.

Thumbs up: There are good seasons and there are great seasons.

This season, however, Courtney Coppersmith has been beyond just good or great.

The Central York High School graduate has been simply phenomenal this spring for the University of Maryland Baltimore County softball team.

Courtney Coppersmith is enjoying a stellar freshman season for the University of Maryland Baltimore County softball team. (Photo: IAN FELDMANN PHOTO COURTESY OF UMBC)

Friday night, the entire nation should likely get an up-close look at the left-hander when she’s expected to pitch for UMBC in a first-round NCAA Division I playoff game on ESPN2 against the Oklahoma Sooners.

It will be a Herculean challenge for Coppersmith. She’ll be facing the No. 1 team in the nation on its home field in Norman. The Sooners (49-2 overall) have won a record-breaking 39 straight games.

The Retrievers will be huge underdogs.

Coppersmith and her teammates are used to that. Entering the 2019 season, UMBC was picked dead last in the America East Conference. Of course, that was before Coppersmith had thrown a pitch during her freshman season for the Retrievers.

Last weekend, behind a stellar 4-0 pitching week from Coppersmith, UMBC (30-22) won the program’s first-ever America East title and an automatic NCAA bid.

Coppersmith’s statistics this season border on unbelievable. She’s 21-12 with a 1.62 ERA in 229 1/3 innings. She's allowed 117 hits while striking out 342. She was the first player ever to win both America East Rookie and Pitcher of the Year in the same season. Her strikeout total is No. 2 in the entire nation and is just nine shy of the all-time America East record.

Most folks who tune in Friday night will likely expect an Oklahoma rout.

Coppersmith and her teammates, quite naturally, will have other ideas.

No matter what happens, however, one thing is certain. The former Panther will have a sizable cheering section back home in York County.

Thumbs up: Getting ranked in the top 10 in the nation in anything is a serious achievement.

Having two teams from the same school earning that designation in the same sport is truly impressive.

Buy Photo The York College men's lacrosse team celebrates a goal during a recent game against Salisbury. The York men's team is ranked No. 4 nationally in NCAA Division III. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

That’s exactly what has happened at York College, where both of the Spartans’ lacrosse teams are ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation in NCAA Division III.

The York men are 19-2 overall and ranked No. 4 in D-III heading into Wednesday’s NCAA quarterfinal contest at home against Cabrini.

The Spartan women, meanwhile, are 16-5 overall and ranked No. 6 in D-III. The York women have an NCAA third-round game vs. St. John Fisher on Saturday in Medford, Massachusetts.

The folks on the York College campus have a right to be proud of their Spartans.

