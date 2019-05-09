Story Highlights Ivy Snyder is the 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of York County winner.

York's second annual Big Give Day exceeded its goal, raising more than $3 million.

A new 1.4-mile stretch of the Heritage Rail Trail was unveiled Thursday, May 2.

Ivy Snyder, a student at Spring Grove Area High School, performs on the piano for the 2019 Distinguished Young Women of York County competition. Snyder won first place. (Photo: Submitted)

Thumbs up: Since the beginning of civilization, one thing has remained constant.

The older generation often views the younger generation with general disdain.

The whippersnappers are lazy, disrespectful and not all that bright.

Socrates reportedly said as much 2,500 years ago, and the sentiment still exists today.

There's just one problem. That attitude was wrong 2,500 years ago, and it's just as wrong today.

Anyone who was at Central York High School on Saturday, May 4, can attest to the determination, demeanor and intelligence of our young women here in York County.

On that night, the 2019 title for Distinguished Young Woman of York County went to a Spring Grove Area High School student — Ivy Snyder. She received $15,500 in college scholarships, a large portion of the approximately $40,000 awarded overall to the 30 participants.

Snyder performed on the piano for the talent portion of the program. In addition to winning the overall competition, Snyder won the Leadership Award and was recognized in the categories for interview, scholastic achievement and self-expression.

She was just one of many fine young women to be honored during the 54th year of the local competition.

They should give us all hope for the future.

Thumbs up: In the current climate, it's easy to believe that we are a nation divided.

That's true, to a degree, especially when it comes to issues of politics.

When it comes to issues of humanity, however, we still have much in common.

That was proven recently when York's second annual Big Give Day exceeded its goal, raising more than $3 million for local not-for-profit organizations. The event, hosted by Give Local York, was a 24-hour giving day that was held on Friday, May 3.

The event sought to raise $3 million, $2 million more than its initial year. In total, the event brought in $3,018,417.54 from 8,547 donors, based on information shared on givelocalyork.org.

Local folks of all political persuasions stepped up to help their fellow York County residents.

Yes, our political differences still exist, but most of us remain united in our humanity, decency and generosity.

Buy Photo Patti Stirk of York rides her Eliptico bike on the new section of the Heritage Rail Trail following a ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of phase four construction, Thursday, May 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thumbs up: The Heritage Rail Trail is one of the great treasures in York County.

It offers us all the opportunity to enjoy exercise, nature and each other.

That's why it was great news when a new 1.4-mile stretch of the Heritage Rail Trail was unveiled Thursday, May 2. Even better, plans are in place to completely connect the 28-mile trail in 2020.

Once complete, the Heritage Rail Trail will be among the longest trails in the state.

When that happens, it's something that should be truly celebrated — and truly enjoyed.

Thumbs up: ... And farewell to Lt. Lou, the York County Sheriff's Office's longtime K-9 officer and goodwill ambassador who died last week.

The scent-tracking bloodhound came to the sheriff ’s office as a puppy in March 2008, becoming the partner of sheriff ’s Sgt. Sam Shipley.

Lou helped track lost children, missing adults and criminals. He also put on public demonstrations of his talents for thousands of people around York County.

Lou was a part of the York County Missing Child Task Force until retiring in September 2017.

Over the years, Lou and Shipley were dispatched to more than 140 incidents in all kinds of weather, at all hours and on weekends, according to sheriff ’s Lt. David Godfrey, himself the partner of sheriff ’s K-9 Capt. Dargo.

