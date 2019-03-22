CLOSE

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff reflects on the department and community support one year after the tragedy.

"Mayday! Mayday! Men down, men down!"

Shortly after 3 p.m. March 22, 2018, four York City firefighters stood inside the former Weaver Piano and Organ Co. building at 127 N. Broad St. A massive fire had started the day before in the former factory, which was being renovated as apartments. Crews had been out at the scene for nearly 24 hours.

The fire coincided with a storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on the area, and department equipment shared space with mounds of snow as city crews worked to clear the streets and knock down what remained of the blaze.

And then the calls came out over the fire radio.

"Mayday! Mayday!"

Part of the structure collapsed, and firefighters Ivan Flanscha, Zach Anthony and Erik Swanson and Assistant Chief Greg Altland fell.

Within minutes, all four were pulled from the rubble and rushed to York Hospital. Soon, Flanscha and Anthony were declared dead. Swanson and Altland were gravely injured.

Young firefighters stood at the site, staring, processing and continuing the work of making sure the fire would remain out. Others lined the halls at York Hospital, then more lined the streets of York City as the bodies were taken to the funeral home. Still more stood alongside roads and highways as a motorcade went to Allentown and back for the autopsies.

And the whole time, York City firefighters stayed with Flanscha and Anthony, keeping up the tradition that the bodies of firefighters who fall are never left alone.

Over the following weeks, vigils were held, then funerals and finally a memorial service that drew thousands from as far away as Canada. 

And more than that, the community stood beside the surviving firefighters, bringing food to the stations, offering support during the many services. Around York City, residents changed their porch lights to red to show their solidarity. 

PHOTOS: Weaver Piano building collapse one year later
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli
Fullscreen
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed in the line of duty when a wall collapsed on him March 22, 2018.
Fullscreen
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha Courtesy of Brian Bastinelli
Fullscreen
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha was killed in the
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha was killed in the line of duty when part of a building collapsed on him March 22, 2018.
Fullscreen
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former
Buy Photo
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano building on N. Broad Street in York, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former
Buy Photo
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano building on N. Broad Street in York, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters work amidst the smoldering skeleton of
Buy Photo
Firefighters work amidst the smoldering skeleton of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Buy Photo
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, York City Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff,
Buy Photo
From left, York City Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, Asst. Chief Greg Altland and Fire Chief David Michaels confer as nvestigation is underway amidst the smoldering skeleton of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. The fire began Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of Winter Storm Toby.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Buy Photo
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Buy Photo
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Buy Photo
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Buy Photo
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at
Buy Photo
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on N. Broad Street, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the former
Buy Photo
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at
Buy Photo
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on N. Broad Street, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Buy Photo
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Buy Photo
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Goodwill Fire Company Firefighter and President
Buy Photo
York City Goodwill Fire Company Firefighter and President Bill Duke, left, and Brian Witmer with York City Vigilant Fire Comany post two United States flags, for fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at the site of the fatal structure collapse that took their lives, as Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in their honor at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Buy Photo
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters
Buy Photo
Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters pay their respects as the funeral procession for York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha rolls through Continental Square in York City, Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Buy Photo
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A York City firefighter lowers a U.S. flag to half
Buy Photo
A York City firefighter lowers a U.S. flag to half mast at York City's Fire Station 9, also known as the Lincoln station, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Four firefighters were trapped in a structure collapse earlier in the day, and two were killed.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Wind lifts the United States flag, which flies at half-staff
Buy Photo
Wind lifts the United States flag, which flies at half-staff in honor of York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony, outside York City Hall in York City, Friday, March 23, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Buy Photo
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Buy Photo
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Buy Photo
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Buy Photo
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with
Buy Photo
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Zachary Anthony, 29, and his fellow York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her
Buy Photo
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her husband Ivan Flanscha during a public memorial service for he and fellow fallen York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond
Buy Photo
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond memories of Ivan Flanscha, their brother and husband, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony,
Buy Photo
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Zachary Anthony, 29, and Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Four York County first responders, U.S. Marshal Deputy Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha, and York City Police Officer Alex Sable were among those honored during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
Four York County first responders, U.S. Marshal Deputy Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha, and York City Police Officer Alex Sable were among those honored during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Fire Chief David
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Fire Chief David Michaels displayed one of the plaques presented in honor of fallen fighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zach Anthony, 29, outside of Station 99-1, the firefighters' home station. The firefighters were killed in the partial collapse of the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on March 22.
Fullscreen
The Fire Chief's & Fire Fighters' Association of York
Buy Photo
The Fire Chief's & Fire Fighters' Association of York County opened their monthly meeting with a special presentation to Chief David Michaels and Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, Monday, April 16, 2018. Retired Deputy Chief Richard Halpin presented, on behalf of the Board of Governors, the American flag that was flying over the York County Fire School on March 22 when firefighters Zach Anthony and Ivan Flanscha died in the line of duty. The flag continued to fly at half-mast over the school until FF. Anthony's funeral, after which it was retired.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michael Brothers, of Spring Garden, painted a picture
Michael Brothers, of Spring Garden, painted a picture of Laurel Firehouse, where fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony once worked. Proceeds from the sale of the painting will go to their families.
Fullscreen

    As time went on, there were fundraisers to help the families and the department. A scholarship fund was started. 

    The support hasn't stopped, either. York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said a woman stopped him recently at the grocery to ask how the firefighters are doing. 

    The answer: They are coping. They are surviving. They are still doing their jobs.

    "Knowing Zach and Ivan, they would have wanted that," Deardorff said.

    Members of the department keep in touch with the families of the fallen men. Just because someone in the family dies, that doesn't mean the family goes away, Deardorff said.

    "They are always going to be a part of this department," he said. 

    Many questions remain about what happened that day. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives couldn't determine a cause for the fire led to the building collapse. 

    Two lawsuits have been filed against York City-based Carney Engineering Group and its president, Josh Carney, alleging engineers told the fire department the building was safe to enter. Attorneys for the Flanscha and Anthony families filed a wrongful death suit in May, and Altland, Swanson and their wives filed a lawsuit with the same allegations in September.

    At the site, a security fence pens in the pile of rubble. 

    A year has gone by since those calls for "Mayday" went out. A year for the community to reflect and remember, a year for their fellow firefighters to process the sacrifice Flanscha and Anthony made. 

    The wounds are still healing, the scars will remain, and still the community and the firefighters remain strong, working together to keep the memories alive and still keep doing the work that needs to be done. 

    As Deardorff said, Ivan and Zach would have wanted that.

    Celebration of life

    The community has another chance to show support for the firefighting community during a celebration of life service for Flanscha and Anthony at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St. The Kiltie Band of York will perform in front of the church at 6:30 p.m.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2019/03/22/editorial-york-still-stands-its-fallen-firefighters/3217955002/