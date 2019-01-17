Thumbs up: To West York graduate Trinity Thomas, who was named the co-Freshman Gymnast of the Week by the SEC after her first collegiate meet with the University of Florida.

Trinity Thomas competes on the floor exercise during senior women's opening round of the U.S. gymnastics championships, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP)

Competing against Missouri on Jan. 11, Thomas’ all-around total of 39.475 points was second to Florida’s Alicia Boren, who was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after she posted a 39.575 at the event. Thomas’ score is the highest ever for a Florida gymnast in her season opener.

Thomas, who also competed in diving and track for West York, finished first on the uneven bars with a score of 9.95, which is the second-highest mark for a Gator in a season opener, and third on the floor with a 9.90 score. She is ranked No. 1 in the nation on the uneven bars and tied for No. 13 on the floor.

"I thought it was the most exciting thing ever,” Thomas said in a news release. “I was super excited, of course, going into my first college meet, but it was just like any other meet, except like 12 times more fun."

Thomas, who grew up training at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster, is a three-time U.S. Senior National Team member. Last season, at age 17, she took home an all-around silver medal at the Tokyo World Cup in April and placed eighth overall and fourth on the bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. She is the only member of the U.S. team who is also on a 2019 collegiate roster.

Glen Rock's Summer Britcher celebrates after finishing second in the women's World Cup luge event in Koenigssee, Germany, Saturday, Jan.5, 2019. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP) (Photo: Tobias Hase, AP)

Another York County athlete is also racking up wins out of the area. Susquehannock graduate Summer Britcher has medaled in World Cup luge competitions each of the past five weekends, picking up a bronze in single luge on Saturday, Jan. 12, in Latvia.

Britcher, a 23-year-old, two-time Olympian, became the third woman to medal in three singles events this season. Britcher has two silvers and a bronze in singles, along with another silver and a bronze from team relays. Britcher is third in the overall women's World Cup luge standings.

"It feels great," Britcher said on the USA Luge website.

Buy Photo Volunteers work the "Duke Street Clean Sweep" during the Crispus Attucks 36th Annual MLK Day of Service Monday, Jan 15, 2018. After a breakfast at the center, volunteers worked at various locations around the city providing services during Martin Luther King Day. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

These young women continue to inspire us with their athleticism and spirit.

Thumbs up: In advance to those who will spend Martin Luther King Day doing acts of service for their community.

The Crispus Attucks Center, 605 S. Duke St., has scheduled its 37th annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, beginning with registration and a breakfast program, then volunteer projects at Bell Family Shelter, Lincoln Charter School and Martin Library, among other sites around the city.

This annual tradition honors King's work by offering time and energy to making the local community a better place for everyone.

