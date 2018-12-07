Buy Photo York City Special Events Coordinator Mary Yeaple shows off a photo frame as she and her volunteers set up the Indoor Photo Op Stop, Sunday, November 25, 2018 for Saturday's Light Up York event. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Thumbs up: To the York City workers and volunteers who made this year's Light Up York a success.

The crew is led by head elf Mary Yeaple, who puts the special in each special event in the city.

Under Yeaple's guidance, the annual holiday festivities have expanded from an early-evening event to a full day of activities across the downtown area.

There were musical performances, free showings of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at the newly remodeled Capitol Theatre, tours of the York County History Center's Bonham House and much more.

Yeaple and her elves turned the former Citizens Bank building on Continental Square into a huge photo booth, with lots of prop signs, decorated trees, benches and even frosting on the windows of the indoor offices.

Kids wandered around with hot chocolate and heard "A Visit from St. Nick" read by Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Even a Christmas fairy with huge LED wings and a T. rex stopped by for the lighting of the tree.

Nice job, all!

Thumbs up: To the Myers family of West Manchester Township, who have turned their annual holiday yard display into a way to help the less fortunate.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, a number of people in costume in the 1500 block of Loucks Road drew the attention of Dispatch photographer John A. Pavoncello, who stopped to see what Santa, Mrs. Claus and a number of reindeer and elves were up to.

Tracey and Lee Myers, of the 1500 block of Loucks Road in West Manchester Township, started collecting Christmas inflatables about 15 years ago when their grandson was born. As the collection grew, passers-by started stopping to take photos.

"We decided last year, my family and a few friends, we all dressed up in character and start collecting for various charities," Tracey Myers said.

On Sunday, she and her five siblings, along with their families, stood in front of the Myers' home, waving to passing motorists, many coming and going from nearby Weis Markets.

"We had one gentleman stop by and brought eight bags full," Tracey Myers said.

This food will be donated to local food pantries, she said, adding, "It really warms our heart that we can do this."

And it warms our hearts to see that people are using their holiday traditions to make life a little easier for those who need some help.

Small Town Titans, a lock rock band, released a cover of "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch" that has more than 18 million views on Facebook. (Photo courtesy of Small Town Titans) (Photo: Submitted)

Thumbs up: To Small Town Titans, a hard-rock band from York that's making waves online with a video cover of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

"We released this cover on YouTube about a year ago, and so with that said when we did this push this year — we weren't really expecting more than maybe a million views by Christmas," said lead singer and bass guitarist Phil Freeman. "We would've been super happy if that would have been the case."

But that wasn't the case. The video is up to nearly 24 million views as of Thursday, Dec. 6, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down.

The band is taking it in stride.

"It's always important to be thankful for even the smallest little victories," Freeman said. "We were just not expecting this type of victory."

