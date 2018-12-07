LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Thumbs up: To the York City workers and volunteers who made this year's Light Up York a success.

The crew is led by head elf Mary Yeaple, who puts the special in each special event in the city.

Under Yeaple's guidance, the annual holiday festivities have expanded from an early-evening event to a full day of activities across the downtown area. 

PHOTOS: Rain can't stop Light Up York
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Kathy Must, of Lower Windsor Township, Oliver Haines, 4, and his mother Melissa Musti, both of York City, cross George Street in the rain during Light Up York festivities in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Katie Smock, left, of Atomic Bounce, paints a Grinch face on Avery Jackson, 3, right, of Springettsbury Township, while Carter Carroll, 6, of Springfield Township looks on at the Photo Opp Stop during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Erica Delp, back right, with Atomic Bounce, helps Serenity Shifflett, 11, front right, of Manheim, and Destiny Markley, of York City, in the Gingerbread-themed Escape Room at Rex/Laurel Fire Station during Light Up York festivities in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Barbara Nardone, center, of York City, poses for a photo with the Grinch and other characters at the Photo Opp Stop during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Eric "Devix" Torres performs during York Flea Light in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
White Rose Chorus performs during Light Up York festivities in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Santa, right, and Mrs. Claus arrive during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Francine Alston, left, of York City, sits while Artist Mel Conrad draws a caricature of her at the Photo Opp Stop during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kate Grady, of York City, holds her 17-month-old daughter Nora Grady as they watch musician Ian Carroll as he performs during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Musician Ian Carroll performs during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Krystal Younglove, of York City, poses with children for photos during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Erica Delp, back right, with Atomic Bounce, reads instructions to a group before they enter the Gingerbread-themed Escape Room at Rex/Laurel Fire Station during Light Up York festivities in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jenny Statella, of York Township, holds 5-month-old Wylie Statella following the tree lighting during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Barbara Nardone, right, of York City, poses for a photo at the Photo Opp Stop during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Katie Smock, left, of Atomic Bounce, shows Avery Jackson, 3, right, of Springettsbury Township, her newly painted Grinch face in a mirror at the Photo Opp Stop during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A child finds a puddle during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
White Rose Chorus performs during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Krystal Younglove, of York City, poses with children for photos during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    There were musical performances, free showings of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at the newly remodeled Capitol Theatre, tours of the York County History Center's Bonham House and much more.

    Yeaple and her elves turned the former Citizens Bank building on Continental Square into a huge photo booth, with lots of prop signs, decorated trees, benches and even frosting on the windows of the indoor offices.

    Kids wandered around with hot chocolate and heard "A Visit from St. Nick" read by Mayor Michael Helfrich.

    Even a Christmas fairy with huge LED wings and a T. rex stopped by for the lighting of the tree.

    Nice job, all!

    The Harman and Myers families hold their 2nd annual holiday food drive John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

    Thumbs up: To the Myers family of West Manchester Township, who have turned their annual holiday yard display into a way to help the less fortunate.

    On Sunday, Dec. 2, a number of people in costume in the 1500 block of Loucks Road drew the attention of Dispatch photographer John A. Pavoncello, who stopped to see what Santa, Mrs. Claus and a number of reindeer and elves were up to.

    Tracey and Lee Myers, of the 1500 block of Loucks Road in West Manchester Township, started collecting Christmas inflatables about 15 years ago when their grandson was born. As the collection grew, passers-by started stopping to take photos.

    PHOTOS: Family holds 2nd annual food drive
    Members of the Harman and Myers families share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Sally Myers, right, and other family members of wave to passing motorists in the 1500 block of Loucks Road while collecting canned goods for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Lee Myers, left, and his family share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods in front of their home on Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Harman and Myers families share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Harman and Myers families share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Harman and Myers families share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Harman and Myers families share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Harman and Myers families share their holiday spirit while collecting canned goods along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
      More: West Manchester family holds annual holiday food drive

      "We decided last year, my family and a few friends, we all dressed up in character and start collecting for various charities," Tracey Myers said. 

      On Sunday, she and her five siblings, along with their families, stood in front of the Myers' home,  waving to passing motorists, many coming and going from nearby Weis Markets.

      "We had one gentleman stop by and brought eight bags full," Tracey Myers said.

      This food will be donated to local food pantries, she said, adding, "It really warms our heart that we can do this." 

      And it warms our hearts to see that people are using their holiday traditions to make life a little easier for those who need some help.

      Thumbs up: To Small Town Titans, a hard-rock band from York that's making waves online with a video cover of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

      "We released this cover on YouTube about a year ago, and so with that said when we did this push this year — we weren't really expecting more than maybe a million views by Christmas," said lead singer and bass guitarist Phil Freeman. "We would've been super happy if that would have been the case." 

      More: York band goes viral with hard rock 'Grinch' cover

      But that wasn't the case. The video is up to nearly 24 million views as of Thursday, Dec. 6, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down.

      The band is taking it in stride.

      "It's always important to be thankful for even the smallest little victories," Freeman said. "We were just not expecting this type of victory."

