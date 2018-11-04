This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows soldiers from Task Force Griffin receive a legal briefing as they prepare to deploy to support and enable Customs and Border Protection and other supporting interagency partners to secure the Southwest Border. The Trump administration on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, announced plans to deploy 5,200 active duty troops, double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group, to the border to help stave off the caravans. The main caravan, still in southern Mexico, was continuing to melt away, from the original 7,000 to about 4,000, as a smaller group apparently hoped to join it. (Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Photo: Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss, AP)

Let's start out with a few truths.

Yes, there is a caravan of people making their way from Central America through Mexico toward the southwest border of the United States.

The main group has about 4,000 people, down from a peak of about 7,000. Another group of about 1,000 is behind them, and two more groups have yet to cross Mexico's southern border.

Many of them are families, with some 2,300 children part of the main caravan at one point, according to UNICEF. Many of them are fleeing violence in Honduras and El Salvador.

They are on foot. They are carrying their belongings in backpacks or using strollers. Sometimes they get rides. Most of the time, they walk.

If the caravan makes it to the U.S. border, many of the tired and poor in that huddled mass are expected to apply for asylum in the land of the free. The process could take years.

On Friday, Nov. 2, the main caravan was in Arriaga, Mexico, 986 miles away from Brownsville, Texas, the closest spot on the U.S. border.

More: In migrant caravan, kids and parents struggle with long trek

More: Border mission doesn’t fit Mattis’ focus on ‘lethality’

Are there criminals in the mix? In a group that large, quite possibly there are.

Is this group anything Customs and Border Patrol agents can't handle? No.

In October 2017, the border crossing at Brownsville dealt with 1,085,729 people crossing the border, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That's one month, at one crossing out of 26 spread across four states. That's not even the busiest crossing.

And yet, President Donald Trump claims that the caravan that has already shrunk by 3,000 people over 15 days and is still nearly 1,000 miles away from the border will cause such an emergency that he's ordered more than 7,000 active-duty military troops to the border immediately.

More: Trump targets citizenship, stokes pre-election migrant fears

More: AP FACT CHECK: Trump off track on birthright citizenship

What a waste.

Troops and equipment are rushing south, with military vehicles packed onto cargo planes and soldiers given orders.

The first 100 active-duty troops arrived at the border in McAllen, Texas, on Thursday, just three days after Trump gave to order to send them. More were on their way.

They're rushing to get there ahead of a group of people who, if they can cross 50 miles a day, might make it to the border by Thanksgiving. It's more likely that they will get there sometime in mid-December.

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows deployers from Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, Task Force Griffin get ready to board a C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock, Arkansas, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in support of Operation Faithful Patriot. The Trump administration on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, announced plans to deploy 5,200 active duty troops, double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group, to the border to help stave off the caravans. The main caravan, still in southern Mexico, was continuing to melt away, from the original 7,000 to about 4,000, as a smaller group apparently hoped to join it. (Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Photo: Airman 1st Class Zoe Wockenfuss, AP)

But guarding the border from those migrants wasn't really the point of the order to get the military involved.

This is a blatant stunt to scare voters right before the midterm election. It's using the U.S. military and its personnel to bolster Republican talking points about immigrants.

Mostly, it's a waste of taxpayer money and resources to further the agenda of one political party in the days before one of the most important elections in our lifetime.

Unfortunately, this degree of chicanery isn't completely unexpected from our screamer-in-chief. But it is a shame that this is what the Republican Party has come to.

What a waste.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2018/11/04/editorial-trump-using-military-scare-voters-not-protect-border/1860373002/