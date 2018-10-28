LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Saturday’s mass shooting at a synagogue in western Pennsylvania capped a week of attacks and attempted attacks that targeted disparate groups but seem to have a common motivator: the angry, divided worldview stoked by much of today’s political rhetoric.

Eleven people were killed, and six others — including four police officers — wounded at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday morning. Condolences have poured forth, from the Jewish community in York to the pope.

The attacks followed a fatal shooting at a Kentucky grocery store Thursday that police suspect was racially motivated and an arrest Friday after a string mail bombs that appears to be politically motivated.

In each case, hatred of a specific group looks to have been lethally mixed with warped justification for violence.

That certainly reflects what is known about the man police say burst into the Tree of Life during Saturday worship services and opened fire. Robert Bowers, 46, made no secret of his hatred for Jewish people on social media. He is believed to have posted a message shortly before the shooting that read, “(Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

If “optics” is the only thing preventing hate-filled, violence-prone menaces from acting on their worst impulses, the nation is in deep trouble.

And those optics become especially warped when reinforced by fringe views. Bowers posted his threat on the social media platform Gab, which bills itself as a free-speech alternative to services such as Facebook and Twitter but has become a beacon for white nationalists, Nazis and other hateful extremists. The site not only welcomed Bowers’ anti-Semitic views and conspiracies, it likely reinforced them.

In the wake of Saturday’s deadly assault, Gab’s online hosting provider moved to shut down the account. Payment processors like PayPal severed ties with the firm. All well and good but, if history is any indicator, it won’t be long before another platform takes its place.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
Shooting Synagogue (3)
Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley / AP
Benjamin Netanyahu, Yisrael Katz, Tzachi Braverman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Minister of Transport of Israel Yisrael Katz left, and Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman stand for a moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh, U.S. synagogue shooting attack, during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Pool) Oded Balilty / AP
Shooting Synagogue
FBI agents conduct a search of a residence as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Baldwin, Pa., a suburb south of Pittsburgh. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago / AP
Shooting Synagogue (2)
A robot is led by authorities to a residence, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Baldwin, Pa., as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago / AP
Shooting Synagogue Suspect
This image shows a portion of an archived webpage from the social media website Gab, with a Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 posting by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers. HIAS, mentioned in the posting, is a Maryland-based nonprofit group that helps refugees around the world find safety and freedom. (AP Photo) AP
11 die in gunmanÃ¢â¬â¢s attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
A Department of Motor Vehicles ID picture of Robert Bowers, the suspect of the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue during a baby naming ceremony in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles/TNS) Pennsylvania DMV / TNS
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, talk with local officials in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, talk with local officials in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh police talk in the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh police talk in the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Armed police move through the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Armed police move through the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
President Donald Trump and Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow hug after Sendrow prays at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow hug after Sendrow prays at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Members of the audience cheer as President Donald Trump invites Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow and Pastor Thom O'Leary onstage to pray together following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue while speaking at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Members of the audience cheer as President Donald Trump invites Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow and Pastor Thom O'Leary onstage to pray together following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue while speaking at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
From left, Kate Rothstein looks on as Tammy Hepps hugs Simone Rothstein, 16, on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were shot at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Oct, 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill. Simone, of Squirrel Hill, is the daughter of Kate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
From left, Kate Rothstein looks on as Tammy Hepps hugs Simone Rothstein, 16, on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were shot at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Oct, 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill. Simone, of Squirrel Hill, is the daughter of Kate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue, rear center, in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, wounding three police officers and causing "multiple casualties" according to Police. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue, rear center, in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, wounding three police officers and causing "multiple casualties" according to Police. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
First responders stand outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First responders stand outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Pam Panchak, AP
    Besides, the problem isn’t just fringe media, it’s that fringe views and reality-averse conspiracies have spilled into general discourse. The campaign to question basic facts — from climate change to inauguration crowd sizes — has been a hallmark of the Trump administration. And it has been replicated to various degrees by conservative news outlets, broadcasters, office-seekers and elected officials.

    When basic facts are in dispute, hate-fueled conspiracies have more room to flourish.

    Thus, the Kentucky grocery store shooting, in which a white male shot to death an African-American man and woman but told an armed white bystander not to shoot him because “whites don’t kill whites.” Authorities, who say the assailant first tried unsuccessfully to enter a nearby black church, are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

    Thus, a weeklong spree of pipe-bomb mailings to prominent Democrats and CNN. Thirteen in all. The suspect, 56-year-old Florida resident Cesar Sayoc, appears to be a rabid supporter of President Donald Trump. And almost every one of his intended victims — from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to California Rep. Maxine Waters — is a frequent target of criticism from the president.

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger, Scott Wagner, spoke with one voice in separate statements responding to Saturday’s synagogue shooting.

    “This type of violence is sickening and has no place in our society,” stated Wagner.

    “These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans,” said Wolf.

    It may not be who are, but it certainly who we are becoming.

    Since the arrest of Sayoc, a good deal of energy and emotion have been spent in the public arena attempting to place blame.

    But if hate-filled explosions of violence against specific groups are to be curtailed, the question isn’t who’s to blame. The question is who will take responsibility for helping to steer political discourse in a calmer, saner and less divisive direction.

