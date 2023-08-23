After devastating Maui fires, let's center people, not tourism

Naomi Ishisaka

The Seattle Times (TNS)

To understand the roots of the tragedy on Maui, you have to take a long look back.

"The story begins way, way, way, way before this fire, and this fire is yet another symptom of a much deeper problem," said Michael Spencer, the first Native Hawaiian dean of the University of Washington's School of Social Work.

As the world knows, a catastrophic fire ripped through Maui on Aug. 8, devastating the culturally significant town of Lāhainā and killing over 110 people and counting.

But to see how we got here, you need to go back hundreds of years to the arrival of Europeans, who brought their deadly cocktail of disease and destruction, and to the U.S.-backed overthrow of Queen Liliʻuokalani — the leader of the independent kingdom of Hawaiʻi — and the land's subsequent colonization.

Out of respect for the previously banned Hawaiian language, we are using diacritical marks in this column that more accurately convey meaning and pronunciation.

Transformation: As is the case in so many other parts of the world (and the rest of the United States), settler colonialism altered more than Hawai'i's people and culture. This history has also transformed the land from one of interdependence and sustainability to one of resource extraction and fragility.

The Lāhainā area, which used to be a wetland and the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, is one example of that. Like Waikiki on Oahu, Lāhainā's wetlands were filled in with soil to support plantations and later for tourism, diverting water from the area and transforming the ecosystem into one that is now a tinderbox full of nonnative plants and flammable grasses, Spencer said.

"All these things are happening as a result of these years of destruction of the ecosystem that Native Hawaiian people not just took care of, but worked in unison with — they were inextricably tied to land. And they lived by the way of the land, not in spite of the land," Spencer said.

Hawaiʻi is the third most popular tourist destination for Seattleites, according to data from market research giant Nielsen, and many people here are wondering how to support the islands and whether it's responsible to travel there now or in the future.

Adding to the confusion are mixed messages — sometimes coming back to back — from Hawaiʻi politicians and residents working in the tourism industry, many of whom are strongly advocating for tourists to return as a lifeline for an economy that's overwhelmingly dependent on them. Tourism accounts for 80% of Maui County's economic activity.

'Heartbeat of Maui': Seattle journalist Dae Shik Kim, Jr., who was born and raised on Oahu, is one of many who say tourists should be discouraged from going to Maui. He said the push to restart tourism is "shortsighted and lacks a lot of tenderness and care. Lāhainā is, in a lot of ways, the heartbeat of Maui."

"Right now Maui is just not the place to have a vacation," Kim said. "And I think people need to be self-aware enough to know that this is not it. We can talk about the long term later ... and have that debate on what it means to be an ethical and responsible tourist in Hawaiʻi, but the immediate — it's not the place to go. Maui is in mourning, Maui is suffering."

Kim said talking to folks back home, many people still have missing family and friends. More than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for, including many keiki, or children.

But because of the high desirability of Hawaiian land for tourism, Kim said, local people have had to immediately go on the defensive to protect their homes from predatory buyers and developers, before they even had a chance to grieve or process their losses.

False choice: The framing of the issue as a choice between tourism or increased hardship is a false one, Kim said.

He said the government needs to provide much more aid to communities hit hardest to offset reliance on tourism. Kim said the $700 per household pledged by the federal government was offensively small to those who lost everything. People in the continental U.S. who want to help should support funds that provide land security for local people, particularly Native Hawaiians, he said.

"It really comes down to making sure the folks who have been able to secure land on Maui, land that they're entitled to as Native Hawaiians — but have been stolen over generations — that that can continue to be preserved," Kim said.

We have a recent example of the government stepping in to support businesses facing catastrophic losses due to forces outside of their control with the $800 billion in Paycheck Protection Program money given during the COVID pandemic. The same approach could be used here. In their grief, people should not have to cater to tourists callously snorkeling in the hallowed waters where loved ones so recently died or desperately fought to survive.

Spencer said Native Hawaiians, or Kānaka Maoli, like many colonized Indigenous people, disproportionately experience a high rate of poverty, incarceration, poor health and other challenges.

"The common thread is when you remove people's land, culture, language, food, water, you're actually trying to kill them," he said.

"The long-term destruction that you've placed upon the land and its people ... there's a reason why we're in the predicament we're in, there's a reason why we're speaking out, there's a reason why we continue to want sovereignty," Spencer said. "There are reasons why we want our language to be spoken."

Largely due to the high cost of living driven by tourism and developers, Hawaiʻi is an extremely expensive place to live. Many Native Hawaiians, citing high costs, have moved. As of the 2020 Census, are living in the continental U.S. than in Hawaiʻi.

'Just transition': As Maui looks to the future, there is an opportunity to reject the mistakes of the past. We can resist the pull of disaster gentrification and instead root the recovery in Indigenous approaches to harmony with the land, preserving language and culture and using a "Just Transition" framework to ensure those dependent on tourism are not economically harmed in the process. Just Transition models work to shift unsustainable industries in ways that protect workers and communities.

Spencer said that could look like bringing the water back to Lāhainā, restoring native plants and birds, looking for healthier industries that revitalize the environment, and ensuring Native Hawaiians can continue to retain their land.

Spencer said while at the root of the destruction has been profit and greed, it doesn't have to be this way.

"I think that humans actually have the capacity to care for one another, to care for this planet," Spencer said. "And we've seen it in these Indigenous societies, where we've been able to live harmoniously with land and with people."