On and office: In praise of President Biden belatedly getting federal workers back to in-person work

Nearly two million Americans work for the federal government, but — four months after President Biden declared the COVID emergency over — way too many of them are still doing their work in their pajamas. This month, in the wake of an embarrassing report by the Government Accountability Office revealing that “17 of the 24 federal agencies used on average an estimated 25% or less of the capacity of their headquarters buildings,” the president called for federal agencies to “aggressively execute” plans to get their employees back to the office.

Long overdue. Ask taxpaying private-sector workers like waiters and grocery-store stockpeople and nurses and doctors and custodians, or public-sector workers like teachers, cops and firefighters, how much sympathy they have for desk jockeys who refuse to countenance being made to return to the office a few days each week.

As fans and practitioners of remote work, we don’t scoff at its benefits. They include child-care flexibility and saved commuting time and expense. But neither do we begrudge employers’ interest in establishing a new hybrid normal, in which employees get to spend some time at home while still being required to come in on a regular basis. Research, while incomplete, shows that some amount of in-person time is crucial to establishing work rhythms and company culture, enabling productive brainstorming, boosting collective morale and familiarizing new employees with their colleagues and responsibilities.

Which is to say, those on opposite sides of the work war should find common ground in hybrid schedules.

That’s where Mayor Adams seems to be landing after months spent demanding everyone who works for New York City government return to the office completely. Too-rigid pronouncements that there shall be no flexibility are an insult to workers, as well as a drag on recruiting and retaining staff at a time when an exodus of city workers is leaving many agencies understaffed in key positions. But it’s unreasonable for workers to just squat in their home offices indefinitely if and when their agencies or companies decide they need them to show up.

For the federal government to have let so many of its workers entirely from home, seemingly without end in sight, was unfair to the taxpaying public. If buildings are truly going to sit empty in perpetuity, they should be offloaded so that the public doesn’t have to pay the rent or the upkeep. If, on the other hand, space is truly needed, then it ought to get filled with people who have work to do. In other words, the feds need to use their space or get off the pot.

For some companies in some industries, fully remote arrangements make sense. And for all the handwringing about Midtown and Downtown’s suffering small-businesses, which no longer have a steady-enough stream of commuters, many a neighborhood in the four boroughs outside Manhattan has benefited from having more people stay home during the day.

But given the benefits of hybrid work, it’s no surprise that employers want people to get off Zoom or Microsoft Teams or Google Meet and actually meet their teams in the same room. And when the employer is federal, state or city government — which is to say, all of us — hybrid is increasingly the way to go.

