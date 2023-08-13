CYF worker says staff is 'overwhelmed'

Breanna Marfia

Hanover

When I first started at the York County Office of Children, Youth, and Families in June 2018, I was an eager college student with the hopes of learning about social work and child welfare. I was excited to join York CYF and make a difference in people’s lives, and it was a happy building to walk into. Five years later, the atmosphere has changed immensely, and morale has dropped. What caused this change?

Was York County CYF fully staffed in 2018? Of course not. But was the staffing crisis as bad as it is now? Absolutely not. About two years ago, York County CYF had a mass exodus of employees, causing the agency to consolidate three separate units to make all staff universal caseworkers working with the most vulnerable people in our community. Personally, as an experienced employee, this change caused a lot of stress and feels like triple the workload.

MORE:Tensions mount amid York County negotiations with child welfare employees

MORE:Court sides with grandma over D.A. in Dante Mullinix free speech case

MORE:York County labor contract negotiations continue amid strike authorization

With the lack of staff, it is nearly impossible to do my job in the way that I pride myself in doing in my supposed 40-hour workweek timeframe. When I was hired, did the county state that hours may vary? Absolutely. But did I sign up to do 45-, 50-, or even 60-hour work weeks? Absolutely not!

I love my job, the families I work with and the co-workers I have, but I am exhausted and love my family more (even though I barely see them now). I have had to cancel or be late to many personal plans of my own because of being out in the field or not getting off work in enough time to get there on time. My weekends consist of doing hardly anything other than sleep, wake up, eat, nap, and repeat. It is my time to regain energy, only to go back to work Monday morning. I work Emergency Duty shifts to make extra money because the pay that we receive is not livable.

Being underpaid makes the staffing crisis worse. Our starting wage as a caseworker is around the same wage as working at a gas station, even though my job requires a degree. The workload is intense, and the expectations that the county has for CYF are high. No matter what unit anyone works in, we are all understaffed and have to work longer hours to compensate for the county’s staffing issues.

I love what I do and who I work with, both my clients and my co-workers. But at what point is my own life, family, and well-being more important? What point do I come first? How valuable are my co-workers and I to our employer? Am I just a badge number, or do you value the work we do enough to pay us fairly and treat us with respect?

We feel treated as if we are replaceable. But the fact is, new employees look at the pay and what is expected of the position and laugh because it is simply just not enough.I hope the county commissioners can see what we are going through and care enough to take action. I invite them to come with me on a troubling referral and sit with a family in their darkest moments. Come with me to remove a child from their home and see their distraught parent, wanting to end their life because they think they are worthless because they messed up. Because in those moments, the families come first, and as caseworkers and professionals, we need to keep our composure for them. We cry later.What we see on the job ... is something they’re not ready to talk about yet. From York County Children and Youth’s management down, we are all overwhelmed. This is not an easy job. We have trauma because of what we go through to protect our most vulnerable community members. Working in child welfare is nothing short of rewarding, and I hope you can take into consideration who we are and what we do. We are more than a badge number. We deserve respect and dignity on the job.