After Pride: Co-creating a bigger circle of human dignity, fairness and inclusion

Clare Twomey and Matthew Jackson

York Dispatch

Pride 2023 is over for the City of York and many communities throughout Pennsylvania.

In June, York County got to celebrate the brilliance of our own beautiful diversity, revel in the joy of our complexity, and acknowledge the challenges of our fluidity.

Congrats and bravo to York’s Rainbow Rose Center, Pride Hanover, and all sponsors and participants who/that made Pride 2023 so successful throughout York County and beyond.

And eternal gratitude to all the trailblazers and resilient fighters who have paved the way over decades of activism, campaigning, resistance and day-to-day survival.

Now, the continuous work of LGBTQIA+ advocacy is at hand.

This past year has been fraught with the overwhelming realization that the Queer community is once again a chosen target of increased hatred, marginalization and violence.

As if the toxic rhetoric based in hateful ideologies and fear-based misinformation weren’t harmful enough, the most recent rulings by the Supreme Court of the United States have codified discrimination under the guise of constitutional inclusion.

These rulings have left two historically marginalized groups to wonder how their/our humanity is perceived by those who declare that (1) denying Affirmative Action and (2) affirming the right for businesses to deny services to Queer folx are somehow evidence of true justice for all.

In 1987, the American Psychiatric Association finally removed homosexuality as a mental illness. One would think that, over the last 35 years, evolution in thinking and understanding would have had continual momentum, that we would have naturally progressed forward in how we view the expansive nature of our humanity.

Instead, warped political aspirations have inspired the evil genius of crafting false narratives about those who find survival, safety, solace in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Creating this common enemy, in order to promote a false fear of “the other” so that a “Great White Straight Hope” can come in to rescue the nation, is nothing more than pandering to those who would deny the humanity of others.

This strategy is so insidious it assures that all of us who sit on the margins will argue and fight and fear, even distrust and hate one another, trying desperately to be closer in proximity to those who would decide our constitutional fate.

The divide-and-conquer tactic simply distracts from addressing the needs of a nation whose people are suffering from racism, “otherism,” poverty, low wages, impossible debt, little or no health care, disabilities, and the list goes on.

So desperate are we to have our full humanity realized that we are often tempted to compete with one another for the justice we all deserve.

We do not for a moment believe that all oppressions, discriminations and harms are the same in cause or effect, or that they heal or are remediated the same way.

And we do not for a moment believe that one ordinance or law will usher in a magical Beloved Community for all.

We are simply, humbly, in this moment of time, pointing to the increased cruel rhetoric seeping across our nation, attempting to demoralize, de-center and devastate members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We are simply, humbly saying we can do our part in our own time and space to make our marks for human dignity and fairness.

The harms are real and the stakes high. The incidents of hate crimes, suicide among our queer youth, legislation aimed at denying the fundamental personhood of the Trans community, and the targeted hate speech by groups claiming to be messengers of patriotism and “the word of God,” have grown exponentially over the past seven years.

Historically, extreme right ideologues have targeted one group or another to firm up a base and to energize a vote for toxic patriotism, extreme patriarchy, and supremist rights all wrapped in a warped theology which claims all of this maliciousness as “God’s will.”

This time around, in the latest cycle of American “otherism,” the LGBTQIA+ community has found itself in the crosshairs of the political “divide and conquer” strategy.

And history reminds us that, in addition to structural oppressions such as systemic racism, which keep on ticking, “revolving door demonization” is coming to another “other” in the near future.

Consider the resentments and hate rhetoric against Mexicans in 2016, Muslims in 2017, and Asian descendants in 2020. These are just a few examples.

When will we, who are outside the center on the margins looking in, with some of us struggling and teetering on the extreme periphery, swarm the center of the circle together?

When will we reclaim the center for “all other others” and all “others” who are vulnerable, beleaguered and outcast?

When will the center be a widening circle of inclusion, opportunity and justice for all peoples?

When will we recognize that as long as we continue to battle one another for perceived limited space, those in the center will be deciding the inherent worth of our humanity and continuing to divide-and-conquer us?

When will we on the outside looking in — a critical mass of us — see ourselves as responsible for seeking human dignity and justice for all who are vulnerable and marginalized and not just our own community or inter-sectional communities?

There is strength in vulnerable and marginalized communities combining in shared moral courage to seek and achieve equity for all humanity. There is power in interlocking elbows and lifting up one another against the ideologies that seek to diminish anyone.

When will we, who are the marginalized or vulnerable, and those who are empathetic to and aim to be allies of “all other others,” co-create a new widening circle of human dignity — a new status quo of empathy, equality, equity and justice for all?

Much good and humanizing work has been done. And there is so much good and humanizing work to be done. Other municipalities, each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a whole can take up the same humane and noble cause.

But the conversation and push will not happen without cities like York leading the way and making its moral presence heard and felt.

On July 18, 2023, a new ordinance was presented to the City of York Council requesting a vote in favor of banning the disgraced practice of so-called “conversion therapy” by licensed professionals in the City of York.

So called “conversion therapy” perpetuates health and social inequities for LGBTQIA+ persons” and as such propagates and legitimizes discriminatory practices against the LGBTQIA+ community.

More dangerous are the harmful, long-term effects this so-called “modality” has on the mental health and well-being of LGBTQIA+ youth.

The City of York Human Relations Commission invites you to join us in attending the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to offer comments or testimony in support of the Conversion Therapy Ban Ordinance.

This meeting will take place at City Hall, 101 S. George St., in council chambers at 6 p.m. Please let your council know how important an affirmative vote is in preserving the mental health and wellbeing of our LGBTQIA+ youth. Thirty years after York’s first LGBT-affirming legislation, the city can continue to blaze the trail for human rights and dignity for all.

Thank you so much to all City Council leaders and members for doing their due diligence on this important measure: President Sandie Walker, Vice President Edquina Washington, Louis Rivera, Betsy W. Buckingham, and Dr. Felicia O.A. Dennis.

We are grateful for you to take up this issue and for your service and professionalism.

Thank you so much York Mayor Helfrich and Councilman Rivera for publicly supporting the ordinance.

Thank you so much for your commitment to our LGBTQIA+ community, the mental health of our youth, and the human dignity of all peoples.

— Clare Twomey is the executive director of the York City Human Relations Commission. Community development consultant Matthew Jackson is managing editor of the Facebook advocacy site The Valley: Building Community in the Susquehanna Valley and Chesapeake Bay.