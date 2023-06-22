Hunter in the sights: Donald Trump has gotten more leniency than Hunter Biden

New York Daily News editorial board (TNS)

A “slap on the wrist,” is what House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer says of Hunter Biden’s plea deal over two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes and likely getting a gun charge dismissed. Many of Comer’s colleagues chimed in with even more laughable hysterics about a supposedly politicized Justice Department.

Left unsaid in their tirades was that the U.S. attorney who hammered out this deal, David Weiss, was nominated by their champion, Donald Trump, and confirmed by a Republican Senate in 2018. Weiss has been kept in place by Joe Biden. In an inverse scenario, there’s little doubt Trump would simply pardon his own child, whereas it’s difficult to imagine the thought even crossing Biden’s mind.

The irony here is that no one has gotten kid glove treatment from federal prosecutors more than Trump. The significant legal jeopardy he’s facing now is only because he went above and beyond in the breadth and severity of his alleged crimes.

Despite a drumbeat of sowing doubt about the 2020 election, Trump probably would have been fine had he not then instructed a crowd of rabid supporters to attack the Capitol while attempting to pressure the Georgia secretary of state to change the vote. Even then the FBI was incredibly lenient, reportedly waiting a year before even beginning to probe the involvement of the person who set the whole thing in motion.

In the classified documents case, Trump would have avoided major consequences if he’d just turned the material over when first asked by the National Archives. Instead, he appears to have had aides move boxes around to keep even his own lawyers in the dark and lied to federal agents repeatedly.

Who else would get that type of get-out-of-jail-free card when suspected of illegally retaining some of the country’s most delicate documents, and who else would squander it like that? What Trump’s flunkies mean isn’t that there should be a single standard of justice, but that Trump should be above the law and his political opponents should be made examples of.