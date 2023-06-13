Will GOP finally turn on Trump?

Carl P. Leubsdorf

The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

It’s all beginning to catch up with Donald Trump.

The imperious attitude toward presidential authority, a lifetime of denigrating women, questionable corporate practices, and an extra-legal effort to change the legal result of an election he lost.

It’s too early to know if any – or a combination – of them will provide a final reckoning for the greatest Houdini escape artist of modern American political history.

But it is not too soon to ask whether this legal fusillade will finally make Republican leaders and voters recognize their moral and political imperative to keep Trump from a third presidential nomination.

So far, most of them haven’t gotten it.

While some long-shot GOP hopefuls called for Trump to quit the 2024 race, many other top Republicans stayed silent. Most echoed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who condemned the 37-count federal grand jury indictment of Trump as a “brazen weaponization of power” — by the Biden administration.

Trump's the One: But they all need to recognize that, as in the other pending legal cases against him, it is not Biden’s administration but Trump who is responsible for the circumstances that prompted the Justice Department to name a special prosecutor and charge him with withholding classified documents and obstructing efforts to retrieve them.

Yes, paraphrasing an old Richard Nixon campaign theme: Trump’s the One.

According to the highly detailed and persuasive indictment, he took and “willfully” retained classified documents after leaving the White House, resisted requests to return them to the National Archives and Records Administration, told the FBI he had returned them when he hadn’t, and instructed his lawyers to help conceal them when faced with a federal subpoena.

It again exemplifies the mindset Trump displayed as president when he said, inaccurately, “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president." (The Constitution article that delineates presidential powers makes clear there are limits to them.)

But Trump’s persistent belief the rules didn’t apply to him permeates his life and is responsible, in its own way, for each current legal challenge he faces.

Attitudes toward women: Two New York court cases involve his interactions with women, the pending one stemming from his alleged “hush money” payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels and the recently concluded civil case in which he was convicted of sexually abusing and defaming magazine writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump made clear his attitude toward women in the now-infamous "Hollywood Access" tape that surfaced a month before the 2016 election.

“When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p---y. You can do anything,” he was recorded saying on tape.

Until recently, Trump’s only price was criticism of his words and his attitude. Now, his actions have led to legal actions, including 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payments to Daniels.

Questionable corporate practices: There have been long been allegations that Trump cut legal corners in running his New York real estate empire. Authorities didn’t challenge him. Now they have.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million civil lawsuit alleging Trump lied to lenders and insurers by fraudulently overvaluing his business assets by billions of dollars.

The case does not involve criminal charges, but James seeks to bar the Trump family from doing business in New York. She convinced a judge to appoint an independent monitor to supervise the Trump organization to prevent it from trying to move assets out of New York. A trial is scheduled in October.

In another New York case, which didn’t directly involve the former president, the Trump organization was found guilty of felony tax fraud and fined $1.6 million. Its former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to helping orchestrate the payment of off-the-book benefits to top officials and served three months in jail.

Overturning the election: Trump faces possible legal action in two separate cases in Georgia and Washington for his role in pressuring officials to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

In Atlanta, District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce indictments this August in her long-running investigation stemming from Trump’s phone call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,800 votes” to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Jack Smith, the special counsel who brought Trump’s indictment in the documents case, has been investigating the former president’s role in instigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that sought to keep Congress from affirming Biden’s electoral vote victory.

"Big protest in D.C. on January 6th," he tweeted Dec. 19. "Be there, will be wild!"

Unlike the political criticism Trump has generally withstood for eight years, these cases all carry the threat of significant penalties.

At the least, Trump could spend a substantial part of 2024 in various courtrooms, defending himself against changes that all stem from his personal actions. At the worst, he could find himself convicted of federal felonies that carry jail time.

Despite this prospect, many top Republicans remain reluctant to even criticize him, given his hold on the rank-and-file GOP electorate. But already, it is questionable if that hold will be strong enough to enable him to win back the presidency — nor should it be.

If Republicans still want their party to stand for something other than being Donald Trump’s apologists, they need to act before he takes them down with him.

— Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News.