Local art gallery owner wants people to 'grill safely' this holiday and avoid his fate

If there is a silver lining, maybe it’s that anyone who reads this story will be more vigilant now that Wrightsville resident Pete Richards has endured the suffering for us — emerging with a lesson after a torturous four days of having a wire grill brush bristle lodged in his esophagus.

The timing was also pretty serendipitous, as this happened right in time to warn thousands of Yorkers who are firing up their grills for the holiday weekend. (To be clear, I mean it’s serendipitous to anyone except the hero of our story, poor Pete, whose fun weekend plans were replaced with the unplanned insertion of a temporary feeding tube.)

I was one of many wincing, sympathetic friends who learned the news after Pete shared his plight on Facebook.

The 44-year-old and his wife Lindsey are well-known as the co-owners of the popular York City art gallery and concert venue Sign of the Wagon.

He’s a cool guy, a conscientious dad and thoughtful husband who cares about people and the planet. How unfair that this terrible, freakish thing should have happened.

Then I learned that apparently it’s not really that freakish of a thing. We’ll get to that in a minute. First, here’s what happened.

Something was wrong: Tuesday night around 6:30, the Richards family sat down to eat dinner at the picnic table. On the menu were some air-fried tater tots, corn, and grilled Aldi boneless chicken tenderloins that his wife Lindsey marinated in garden herbs and leftover olive juices and banana pepper juices.

Pete recalled thinking, in the moment, it was a “super yummy meal.”

So yummy that his 3-year-old daughter grabbed three pieces of chicken and he told her that she’d better eat all of it, or he would.

Predictably, she handed him the final piece a short time later. He didn’t realize how big of a bullet he was dodging for the little girl by helping her clean her plate.

He knew something was wrong as soon as he “scarfed it down,” he said.

“Kinda like when you swallow a tortilla chip you didn't chew enough? Imagine that times 10. I ran inside and tried to figure out what was going on and try to remedy the situation … a lot of googling and trying those remedies.”

He didn’t realize just how wrong this last piece of chicken was sitting until he went to bed early and couldn't sleep.

“The pain when swallowing my saliva woke me up every time,” he said. “I remember it was the middle of the night and I was trying saltwater gargles, Neti pot, hot steamy shower. I was about to drive to the ER but figured I should try to rest a little more.”

The next morning, he dropped the kids off for their last day of school and headed to his primary care physician.

Have you been grilling?: After taking a look, they sent him to the ER at Penn State Health in Lancaster County. He figured he must’ve swallowed a sliver of bone from the meat processing plant.

“Also, Dr. Google told me that a scratch could feel like something was stuck, so here I'm thinking that I'm just wasting time,” he said.

After the X-ray in the ER, one of the nurses asked if he had grilled the chicken. That seemingly random question didn’t ring any bells until the nurse practitioner showed him the X-ray containing one wire bristle from the Richards family grill brush — lodged, as we have described, in Pete’s esophagus.

They sent him for an endoscopic procedure, but the doctor couldn’t see it. At that point, Pete was freaking out thinking maybe it was in his stomach or intestines. He was also wondering why he had never heard of or thought of this happening to someone after cleaning a grill with a wire brush.

Staff performed more X-rays the next morning and another specialist performed another endoscopic procedure. They did see it that time, but they couldn’t extract it.

Thursday night, they transferred him by ambulance to Hershey Medical Center, where doctors were finally able to remove the wire bristle after about four hours in the operating room.

And there it was, this deceptively dangerous little piece of bent wire, this jagged little pill maybe an inch long, barely visible in the bottom of a clear plastic hospital cup.

“It's really eye opening how something so small and unthought-about can cause so much damage and disruption,” he said. “… I keep thinking if there was a warning tag on that brush that I just threw away or something? They still sell them, apparently.”

Indeed they do, according to my completely unscientific random sampling of one York County store, the little Dollar store in Craley near where I grew up.

I stopped in Saturday for some beverages and cruised the seasonal aisle. Even this tiny country store had two types of grill brushes. For five bucks, you can buy the “Char-Broil” brand that’s labeled “SAFER” because it contains nylon bristles that are thicker and have higher visibility. The back of the tag explains how the “economy” wire brushes can break and fall out.

Next to those brushes were the cheaper wire “economy” model.

I can imagine how this warning label is just the sort of thing people could pick up and read and start to complain about “darned regulations” and blah blah blah. That is, until it’s them with a feeding tube and wire in their esophagus on a sunny-and-72-degrees day of a long holiday weekend.

Pete’s feeding tube was removed and he was released from the hospital on Saturday after a swallowing test to make sure his esophagus wasn’t leaking.

The “funky fluids” he had to drink for the test were the first thing he had swallowed (other than painfully choking down his own saliva) in 61 hours. He’s on a liquid diet and the prognosis is good.

Warning others: He’s most thankful his daughter didn’t eat that last piece of meat, and he’s taking the opportunity to warn people so they don’t have to go through the same ordeal. While in the hospital, he learned of many other recent stories of people ingesting wire from the brushes. One of the people transporting him in the ambulance said they had just transported another grill brush patient last weekend.

“Grill safely, and clean your grill with something that is safe,” Pete said.

He’s researching options to decide what his family will use to clean their grill in the future. Options include onion, aluminum foil, and special stones.

He plans to keep the little inch-long reminder he carried home from the hospital in a jar.

“I mean, it’s my first piercing, so maybe I could have a local jeweler turn it into an earring or something,” he said.

What an expensive earring. Pete’s estimating about $9,000 for his portion of the bill, even though he’s “so lucky to have a good insurance plan.”

While the medical system sometimes seems so broken, especially from the financial perspective, the healthcare workers who tended to him were abundantly compassionate and caring, he said.

“They were so amazing to me through this process,” he said. “Hard-working, diligent, and advocating for getting it right. RNs Ashley, Kat, Katie, and Susanna really helped push things forward.”

— Christina Kauffman is a former reporter and editor for The York Dispatch. She lives in Spring Garden Township.