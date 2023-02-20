A lot to love about today’s climate solutions

Madeleine Para and Jon Clark

Citizens' Climate Lobby

The long slog of lawmaking in Congress isn't exactly riveting to the average American.

But once those laws take effect? People start paying attention and getting excited as they see the benefits show up in their lives.

That's especially true with the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant U.S. federal investment in solving climate change. While it took many months to get across the finish line, often going unnoticed by folks outside of the Beltway, December research from Yale Program on Climate Communication shows that 68% of registered voters who learned about the climate provisions in the bill liked what they heard.

And why wouldn’t they? The legislation has ensured that everyday Americans are now eligible to save thousands of dollars when purchasing electric cars, induction stoves, and energy-efficient appliances that will reduce household bills and improve air quality. Families that take advantage of clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits are set to save more than $1,000 per year.

And they are not the only winners. Since the bill became law, dozens of businesses have taken advantage of tax credits incentivizing private investment in clean energy and the domestic production of renewables.

According to a report from American Clean Power, an industry group representing green energy companies, the U.S. saw $40 billion in clean energy investment in the first three months after the bill was signed. Additionally, new analysis released this month shows 100,000 climate-friendly jobs have been created following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

While it is not ideal that Democrats passed the bill through the partisan budget reconciliation process, the climate provisions of the act are shaping up to benefit a majority of Americans from across the political spectrum. Indeed, roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts.

Here in York our lawmakers were skeptical, but we’ve already seen $250 million in new clean energy investment in the Commonwealth. Locally, Mechanicsburg-based Solar Renewable Energy proposed building a 27-acre solar farm in Dover.

In addition to jobs, this critical turning point in the U.S.’s clean energy transition will help to stabilize our climate and put us on track to cut carbon pollution by about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.

We’re witnessing how clean-energy solutions can work for us, and we must keep the momentum going. As lawmakers introduce more common-sense climate policy this Congress, it’s time to turn their efforts toward the next big opportunity: clean energy permitting reform.

As Americans benefit from a greener future, new transmission lines are vital for moving clean energy from wind and solar generated in rural areas to urban and coastal areas. Building a new transmission line takes over a decade because of the current permitting process. As a result, the expansion of electricity transmission is currently 1% a year — at which rate analysis from Princeton finds that only 20% of the emissions reductions expected from the Inflation Reduction Act will be realized by 2030.

If we can update our permitting process, America will unlock our clean energy potential, reducing air pollution and saving lives, and lowering energy bills.

Like the rest of America, Pennsylvanians are quickly discovering how thoughtful climate legislation can enhance their quality of life. We’re already enjoying the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions. Now Reps. Perry and Smucker must do their utmost to update America’s clean energy permitting and fast-track the transition to a prosperous clean energy future.

— Madeleine Para is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Jon Clark is Appalachia Regional Coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.