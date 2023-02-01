Teen essay winner: Kindness of stranger inspires journey

Charlee Kurtz

Spring Grove Area High School

The Optimist Club of York County, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for scholarships and other ways to improve the lives of children, recently held an essay contest for local students. The theme this year was "Who is an everyday hero that brings out the optimism in you?" The York Dispatch is publishing the first- and second-place winners this week. Below is the essay by second-place winner Charlee Kurtz.

Never did I fully comprehend the monumental impact of small acts until I experienced one first hand. Raised by a single mother, I learned that material value never compares to sentimental value. Gathered around a small kitchen table, three days before Christmas, my brother and I ate the dinner my mom cooked for us. Little did we know, our mom was not eating because bills were tight, and she always put my brother and I first. Christmas was simple at our house this year. Christmas meant the gift of quality time, handmade ornaments, and a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. Although I never felt as if anything was missing, I could sense the distress my mom experienced during the holiday season.

That night, a stranger unexpectedly left us a gift on our front door step. There was a basket filled with small toys and packages of food. The tag on the basket read, "Happy holidays, from Santa." Eyes sparkling with joy, faces filled with laughter, my brother and I were warmed by the surprise. My mom was in tears. The stranger who left this basket on our steps never asked for recognition. They just wanted to help others during a time of need. Although I will never know the name of the kind person who showed me the warmth of optimism, I carry this positivity with me throughout my everyday life. This person's act of kindness has impacted my journey.

Six years later, the overwhelming love created by this simple basket remains in the back of my mind as I work to fight hunger within my community. As the vice president of my school's National Honors Society, I run our Fill the Bus campaign, collecting boxes of non-perishable food items to donate to our local food pantry. Months of preparation lead up to the final food drop off day. I meet with the coordinator of the food pantry to schedule dates for can collection, design posters to advertise our campaign throughout the school district, and plan engaging activities to collect non-perishable food items. With each paper cut, and with each hour of assembling boxes, I am reminded of the stranger who left the basket on the steps, a hero. I am reminded of the satisfaction of giving, of creating a light in the darkness of someone else's life. I am reminded of the community my school forms, supporting families in need. With every donated can of soup, I picture the gratefulness of mothers like mine, making sacrifices for their kids.

Last year, on Dec. 27, two days after Christmas, I found myself standing in the parking lot of the food pantry, stuffing my shivering hands into the pockets of my winter jacket, watching my exhales leave my nose in puffs against the cold winter air. As if I stood trapped inside the center of a shaken snow globe, flakes of snow meandered into my hair and eyelashes. With quivering lips, I admired our three yellow school buses parked outside the food pantry, filled with thousands of boxes of food. Surrounded by my peers, gratefulness filled my body with much needed warmth as I scanned the assortment of cans and boxes stacked inside the windows of each school bus. The thud of my winter boots carried me up each bus step. When I reached the aisle, I eagerly assessed the meals we would place in front of struggling families this cold holiday season.

One by one, each of us grabbed a heavy box from a loaded school bus and began our trek to the food pantry. Shoes slipping against the damp ground, snowflakes impairing my vision, and cheeks turning cherry red against the harsh air could not tear the smile from my face or the appreciation from my thoughts. I imagined families, struggling parents who would do anything to provide a memorable holiday for their children, benefiting from each and every item. Not only has this position given me the passion to create a beacon of hope for others, but it has allowed me to spread the optimism that a kind stranger once showed me. By assisting struggling families, I strive to be the stranger who left the basket on the steps.