Teen essay winner: Single mother is 'the definition of empowerment'

Sierra George

Central York High School

The Optimist Club of York County, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for scholarships and other ways to improve the lives of children, recently held an essay contest for local students. The theme this year was "Who is an everyday hero that brings out the optimism in you?" The York Dispatch will be publishing the first and second place winners this week. Below is the essay by first-place winner Sierra George.

When we are children we are told stories. Stories about life, love, and happy endings. When I was younger my mom always told me everything happened for a reason. She always says she was meant to have four girls and raise them by herself. She told us we were strong, that our hardships made us stronger. She said we were her greatest gifts, but in reality, she was mine.

For as long as I can remember I used to wake up every day in an abyss of pity and self-hatred. A world full of demons and destruction greeted me. I woke up wishing I hadn't.

To any parent this realization is scary. They blame themselves and question how they've gone wrong. The answer is they haven't. I have a mother who keeps me alive every day by doing more than just feeding me or providing shelter. My mom is a hero in every sense of the word. She may not have superpowers or wear a cool cape, but she did save my life more times than she knows.

The dictionary defines a hero as "a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities." Who is better than the woman who created me? She came to every sports game and school concert, every broken bone and broken heart, but my mom isn't my hero for that.

Parents are morally obligated to care for their children. It is a biological need to protect. We as a society frown upon single parents, especially single mothers, but society doesn't prepare you for how to take care of four kids on your own after your husband dies suddenly. Life doesn't prepare you for the judgment and looks you get going out with your children alone or putting a shelf together without a man. My mom took the man's role in our family as well as her own.

My mom created a family, life, and career that was all taken away in a matter of days. She had to completely rebuild and start her life from scratch. Not many can say they've tried and succeeded at that. She is the definition of empowerment, amazement, and so many other words that wouldn't do her justice. Parents are there to provide food and shelter, and to pick up their kids when they cry, but no one prepares them for doing it alone.

When my dad died, my mother stepped up. She took care of four kids without a proud bone in her body and, trust me, it wasn't easy. Imagine taking care of four kids. Now imagine those four kids are teenage girls. It adds a few extra risk factors to the equation. She did it, though. She worked new jobs, bought a house, and is putting me and my sisters through college all by herself,

When I was little, my mom used to read to me and tuck me in every night. She told me stories of a world I was yet to see. After my dad died and she got sick, she still told me those same stories. Even from a hospital room, she had a smile on her face. We couldn't afford new things or food some days, but as long as we were together, a hospital room and delivery pizza were good enough,

My mom is the type of person who makes friends everywhere, She doesn't care about people's opinions or views on her life. My mom walks around proud with purple hair sticking up and always a kid attached at the hip. Even through our hardest moments she never gave up.

My dad was a great man. I'm told I look like him more and more every day, but every day I aspire to be my mom, even though it is a lot to live up to. My mom is the most optimistic person I know. She makes me a better person and more optimistic about my future. She finds the silver linings in the darkest of rooms and leads me to them. If the strongest person I know can be torn down so many times and still get up then maybe there is hope for me yet.