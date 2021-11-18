Give the gift of giving this year

Kate Harmon

Give Local York Give Day Coordinator

Tuesday, Nov. 30 is GivingTuesday, a global day of generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 10 years, this idea has grown into a worldwide movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

In York County, we “do good” in many ways and are an extremely generous community. On May 7 of this year, 11,086 of us came together during Give Local York to collectively raise $3.7 million for 302 York County nonprofits.

Our generosity is still sorely needed. This month, the White Rose Leadership Institute surveyed York County nonprofits for an update on how they’re continuing to weather the pandemic. 84% of our nonprofits are still experiencing moderate to high levels of disruption, 52% percent of our nonprofits have experienced a drop in funding and 40% anticipate a continued drop over the next 12 months.

More:Despite soaring donations, nonprofits struggle to meet needs

Without us stepping up to support our neighbors, the life-sustaining and quality-of-life-providing services of these organizations go away. That’s 100,000 fewer families being fed by our food banks; 30,000 fewer local veterans receiving resources and assistance; 35,000 fewer students receiving career-readiness curriculum; 6,658 fewer units of blood collected.

This holiday season, Give Local York is offering GLY eCards to help you give the gift of giving. A GLY eCard can be purchased online at www.givelocalyork.org and emailed to your recipient to use when Give Local York returns on May 6, 2022. Through this new offering, you can share the joy, pride and excitement you feel every year on Give Day with your friends, family, or colleagues by allowing them to easily give back to their favorite causes or initiatives.

GLY ecards can be given to children to help teach our young people about local causes and the importance of giving back, as thank yous to pay kindness forward, and to open resources for new donors and create equity across our community for people of all ages and financial backgrounds. We encourage you to purchase and gift eCards to your friends and family this holiday season to keep the giving spirit going all year round.

As we head into the holidays, and into year five of Give Local York (on May 6, 2022), let us not forget that York is a community that has each other’s backs. This GivingTuesday, be a part of the global generosity movement and celebrate all acts of giving.