OP-ED: The best lawmakers special interest money can buy

David Norris

Mount Wolf

I write in response to and support of the editorial "Critics ought to know better" in The York Dispatch on July 2. The editorial is absolutely correct when it says the "GOP leaders are very quick to [push] unfair and unnecessary legislation." While the editorial addresses the GOP members of the state's General Assembly, much the same could be said of most of the GOP representatives and senators in Washington.

At both the state and federal levels, the current edition of the GOP has chosen to be loyal to a demagogue rather than to the Constitution they vowed to defend and uphold. The GOP has become the party of mean denial: many denied the seriousness of the Coronavirus when it began spreading last year, and even refused to wear masks or practice safe social distancing; way too many still deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and are supporting efforts to deny voting rights and privileges to all citizens, and especially those living in poverty and/or are citizens with non-white skin.

Many continue to deny their attitudinal support of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They deny free speech to members of their own party who are brave enough to have thoughts not under the control of the party leaders, and they punish those who dare to be different. They are consistently against equal rights for all, and equal pay for equal work.

The majority of the GOP representatives seem to be motivated by their misdirected and misguided greed for political power that serves themselves rather than the people of the state or nation. They have, in my opinion, put democracy and the democratic process at risk.

Instead of wasting their time and our money pushing “unfair and unnecessary legislation,” I wish they would rediscover the art or working together to address the weightier issues of poverty, climate change and global warming, education, including providing high-speed internet for all as a utility, the injustice of gerrymandering, campaign finances and equal justice for all.

Because of the inability of the legislators at every level to work together for the common good, I suggest an "Elect no incumbent" movement for the 2022 election. It's time to vote for people who care about and will act on behalf of the whole state or nation, if any such candidates are willing to step up.

If not, we will continue to be limited by the best legislators special interest money can buy.