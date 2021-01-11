OP-ED: Scott Perry, you are a domestic enemy of our nation

Lynn Gaffney

New Cumberland

A letter to Congressman Scott Perry

Dear Mr. Perry:

I know it is proper to address you as the Honorable Scott Perry, but there is nothing honorable about you. Apparently you have been having memory lapses, so I wanted to remind you of an oath you took in 1980 upon entering the Armed Forces, in 2007 upon being elected to the House of Representatives in Pennsylvania, and then again in 2018 when you were elected to Congress:

I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will take this obligation freely, without any mental reservations or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

When you became a radical Trump supporter you failed to carry out your duties. You became a domestic enemy of this country. This was made crystal clear on Jan. 6, 2021, when you and 146 of your colleagues objected to the presidential election results. You believed and reinforced the lies and hatred Trump was spewing to this country. There was no voter fraud. President Joe Biden won the election fair and square. The people spoke. Sorry if that didn’t fit into your plans of boosting your own political agenda. The country was sick and tired of Trump’s lies, bigotry, hate, immoral character and desire to become a dictator, just to name a few. He is the reason so many Americans have died of the coronavirus. He should be indicted on charges of crimes against humanity. He also should be indicted for the five deaths that occurred on Jan. 6. You and the other Trump supports were also a party to those deaths.

You, your Trump-supporting colleagues and all of the Trump supporters in this county should be ashamed of yourselves. You are not Americans. You are racist bigots. You don’t belong in this country. How dare you try to tear down our democracy. I believe your resignation is in order. You must go. If you don’t resign you surely should be impeached. I am embarrassed to be represented by the likes of you.

The riot at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 was a disgrace to this country. You knew it was coming and did nothing to stop it from happening. You should have been protecting our democracy, instead you were standing with Trump and leading the charge. Shame on you. God help us all if our foreign adversaries can overtake our Capitol as easily as Trump’s band of evildoers.

I know that this country will be great again. Joe Biden will see to that. Peace, calm, stability and sanity will return to the White House and this country as soon as people like Trump, you and evil Trump supporters learn that they do not run this country. Once again I must state that you are a domestic enemy of this country. This will not be forgotten. Please tender your resignation and go home, or go to another country where there are dictators and lawlessness. It appears that that is what you are looking for.

