PHOTOS: York goes "green"
From right, Lindsey McBride, of Manchester Township, and Kristy Beshore, of Cornelius, N.C., formerly of West Manchester Township, celebrate Beshore's birthday at Rockfish Public House in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From right, Lindsey McBride, of Manchester Township, and Kristy Beshore, of Cornelius, N.C., formerly of West Manchester Township, celebrate Beshore's birthday at Rockfish Public House in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Nick Yingling, Krista Yingling, Cari Wurm, and Nathan Wurm, all of West Manchester Township, celebrate recent birthdays at Rockfish Public House in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Nick Yingling, Krista Yingling, Cari Wurm, and Nathan Wurm, all of West Manchester Township, celebrate recent birthdays at Rockfish Public House in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, J.D. and Kathy Attig, of North Codorus Township, discuss their order with bartender Sarah Spitalnic, of The Fig & Barrel Pub in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, J.D. and Kathy Attig, of North Codorus Township, discuss their order with bartender Sarah Spitalnic, of The Fig & Barrel Pub in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Jesse Schwinn, left, and his son Jacob Schwinn, both of York Township, dine at The Fig & Barrel Pub in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jesse Schwinn, left, and his son Jacob Schwinn, both of York Township, dine at The Fig & Barrel Pub in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Marissa Bowman, front, and Tyler Dubbs, both of Springettsbury Township, enjoy a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Marissa Bowman, front, and Tyler Dubbs, both of Springettsbury Township, enjoy a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Tom Olsen, of Dover, reads while enjoying a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Restaurants and bars are now able to operate at 50 percent capacity as York County enters into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tom Olsen, of Dover, reads while enjoying a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Restaurants and bars are now able to operate at 50 percent capacity as York County enters into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Bartender Ray Epley, of Holy Hound Taproom, serves customers at the restaurant/bar in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bartender Ray Epley, of Holy Hound Taproom, serves customers at the restaurant/bar in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Tables are spaced to meet social distancing requirements at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tables are spaced to meet social distancing requirements at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Lakeisha Cravener, left, and Justin Johnson, both of West York, enjoy a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, as York County enters into the green phase of reopening the state Friday, June 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lakeisha Cravener, left, and Justin Johnson, both of West York, enjoy a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, as York County enters into the green phase of reopening the state Friday, June 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Lakeisha Cravener, of West York, enjoys a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, as York County enters into the green phase of reopening the state Friday, June 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lakeisha Cravener, of West York, enjoys a beverage at Holy Hound Taproom in York City, as York County enters into the green phase of reopening the state Friday, June 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Downtown dining at Esaan Thai Restaurant in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Downtown dining at Esaan Thai Restaurant in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Guy and Alex Dekowski, of York Township, settle to check out the menu at Mudhook Brewing Company in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Guy and Alex Dekowski, of York Township, settle to check out the menu at Mudhook Brewing Company in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Joneneida Torres, 9, left, Jonalyn Rodriguez, second from left, and Eneida Sanchez, right, walk with their mother Jasmin Otero, all of West York, walk down North Cherry Lane following their meal at Fig & Barrel Pub in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The family recently moved to York from Reading. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Joneneida Torres, 9, left, Jonalyn Rodriguez, second from left, and Eneida Sanchez, right, walk with their mother Jasmin Otero, all of West York, walk down North Cherry Lane following their meal at Fig & Barrel Pub in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The family recently moved to York from Reading. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
From left, Debbie Gable and Linda Hengst, both of York City look on as their wine is poured at The Handsome Cab in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Debbie Gable and Linda Hengst, both of York City look on as their wine is poured at The Handsome Cab in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would be day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Shawn and Laurie Lourie, of Conewago Township, dine at an outdoor table at The Handsome Cab in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would mark day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Shawn and Laurie Lourie, of Conewago Township, dine at an outdoor table at The Handsome Cab in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Friday would mark day one for York County entering into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Erin and Ben McGlaughlin, of York City, dine at The Handsome Cab in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Restaurants and bars are now able to operate at 50 percent capacity as York County enters into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Erin and Ben McGlaughlin, of York City, dine at The Handsome Cab in York City, Friday, June 12, 2020. Restaurants and bars are now able to operate at 50 percent capacity as York County enters into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania following nearly three months of restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Margaret Eberly of West Manchester Township chats with her party while having breakfast at Central Family Restaurant Friday, June 12, 2020. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo
Margaret Eberly of West Manchester Township chats with her party while having breakfast at Central Family Restaurant Friday, June 12, 2020. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Siblings Seth 3, and Amy Ilyes, 1, of North Codorus Township, play at the Curious Little Playhouse Friday, June 12, 2020. The shop opened Friday offering free admission for the day. York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo
Siblings Seth 3, and Amy Ilyes, 1, of North Codorus Township, play at the Curious Little Playhouse Friday, June 12, 2020. The shop opened Friday offering free admission for the day. York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Robert Thomas and Phaypana Phimmachack have lunch outdoors with their children Liam, 7, right, and Harmony, 5, at Revival Social Club Friday, June 12, 2020. Indoor seating was available at the eatery as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo
Robert Thomas and Phaypana Phimmachack have lunch outdoors with their children Liam, 7, right, and Harmony, 5, at Revival Social Club Friday, June 12, 2020. Indoor seating was available at the eatery as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Staff at Central Family Restaurant had some fun with their "table closed" signs Friday, June 12, 2020. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the red phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo
Staff at Central Family Restaurant had some fun with their "table closed" signs Friday, June 12, 2020. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the red phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Leah Rauhauser, 9, of York Township, and Joel Ilyes, 7, of North Codorus Township, play at the Curious Little Playhouse Friday, June 12, 2020. The shop opened Friday offering free admission for the day. York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo
Leah Rauhauser, 9, of York Township, and Joel Ilyes, 7, of North Codorus Township, play at the Curious Little Playhouse Friday, June 12, 2020. The shop opened Friday offering free admission for the day. York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Server Angela Garbo takes an order from Aaron West and his mother Helen, both of York City, at Central Family Restaurant Friday, June 12, 2020. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. Bill Kalina photo
Server Angela Garbo takes an order from Aaron West and his mother Helen, both of York City, at Central Family Restaurant Friday, June 12, 2020. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Glenn Getter of Shiloh and his grandson Jacob, 9, of Dover, have breakfast at Central Family Restaurant Friday, June 12, 2020. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. Bill Kalina photo
Glenn Getter of Shiloh and his grandson Jacob, 9, of Dover, have breakfast at Central Family Restaurant Friday, June 12, 2020. The restaurant opened to indoor dining as York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Owner Karl Spangler said, among other precautions, seating was limited to alternate tables. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jessica Rauhauser of York Township places a chef's hat on her daughter Aubree, 7, at the Curious Little Playhouse Friday, June 12, 2020. The shop opened Friday offering free admission for the day. York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo
Jessica Rauhauser of York Township places a chef's hat on her daughter Aubree, 7, at the Curious Little Playhouse Friday, June 12, 2020. The shop opened Friday offering free admission for the day. York County and other areas in the state went into the green phase of the pandemic recovery on Friday. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Reopening during a global pandemic is an unprecedented event for all businesses grappling with it today. The concerns and unknown risks about how to conduct business during the “new normal” are many.

    What is certain is that businesses cannot simply pick up where they left off, as COVID-19 is still very much with us and will be for the foreseeable future.

    As a longtime business writer in the fine jewelry industry, I’ve been pouring over consumer reports, referencing resources from trade organizations and garnering advice from business consultants to develop content to help jewelers navigate this unchartered territory.

    More: Challenges remain as York County businesses move to 'green' phase

    More: When counties go green, Pennsylvania high school sports officials still left in gray area

    Groups tracking consumer behavior, like McKinsey & Co., find COVID-19 has already changed habits, permanently. Used to staying home now for weeks at a time, consumers are shifting to online and digital solutions, as well as reduced-contact channels to get a variety of goods and services. In the future, they won’t visit retail outlets unless given good reason (i.e. an in-store exclusive).

    Many trends were underway pre-pandemic, with the virus pushing businesses to streamline operations and re-imagine physical and virtual spaces and how people interact, shop and do business.

    As we reopen, some customers will resume daily activities outside their homes without reservations. But most consumers are uncomfortable to fully re-engage, finds McKinsey. As consumers determine where to visit, research shows they want extra reassurances, prioritizing cleaning and sanitization, and looking for the use of masks and barriers.

    Consumers decide with whom and how to do business based on their needs, priorities and values. Businesses should be upfront as to what customers can expect when visiting them.

    I have not come across many YoCo businesses posting prominently on their website and social media their efforts to keep employees and customers safe — mostly information regarding curbside pickup, special business hours and policies for making reservations.

    A business doing it right, The Glen Rock Mill Inn has been regularly communicating with customers on its website and social media as to what guests can expect. In a recent Facebook post, owner Brandon Hufnagel shared: “Sustaining our staff members and protecting the investment in our business, historic property, and community will drive how we begin to reopen and reinvent our restaurant and hotel. We developed a set of guidelines to help us focus on the goal of protecting our investment in our restaurant family and our business.”

    Hufnagel talked about services like pre-ordered and prepared menu and curbside carryout, and efforts for outdoor dining and re-imagined indoor dining to come. He spoke about mask-wearing and social distancing, reduction in guest capacity, and rising costs in food, sanitation and personal protective gear. Refreshing, enlightening and keeping customers invested in its success.

    Thumbs up as well to Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market for its open dialogue. Prominent on its homepage: “THANK YOU for your patience as we navigate this new shopping experience.  Please join us in wearing a mask and distancing as is respectful to others when shopping in our Farm Market and outdoor garden area at this time.”

    The website details how the market is reimaging services, and favorite seasonal activities like its kids summer camp, and asks customers to join the staff in implementing the protocols that will help it be successful.

    Businesses that are not promoting their safety protocols, and how they are innovating and adapting their operations to meet the challenges of the day, are missing opportunities to tell their stories and build trust.

    Consumers, particularly those endorsing businesses to reopen now, should get behind health protocols in place, as advocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the well-being of theses businesses and the community.

    Most consumers research online, starting with a company’s website. And Millennials and Gen Zs, the biggest consumer demographics in America, are using multiple platforms in a single customer experience. This makes it even more critical for businesses reopening to have clear, concise and consistent messaging across communication channels.

    While consumer confidence is at an all-time low, it has only one way to go but up. Businesses that promote their best practices and protocols, innovations and value-added services will inspire confidence and help consumers feel more comfortable getting back out there.

